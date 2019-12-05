Nancy Pelosi Announces House Will Proceed With Impeachment

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday morning that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi said the impeachment inquiry has shown that Trump abused his power by withholding military aid and a White House meeting from Ukraine in an attempt to pressure the country’s president to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act, because he is trying to corrupt once again the election for his own benefit. The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections.”

The House is expected to vote on articles of impeachment before the Christmas break. The Judiciary Committee began its deliberations on Wednesday, the day after the Intelligence Committee issued a lengthy report on its findings.

Trump responded on Twitter, predicting that impeachment would become a routine tool of partisan warfare in future administrations.

“The Do Nothing, Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING,” the president tweeted. “This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!”

Trump would become the third president to be impeached. If the House approves articles of impeachment, a Senate trial is expected to begin in January.