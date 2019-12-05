×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nancy Pelosi Announces House Will Proceed With Impeachment

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump United Nations
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday morning that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi said the impeachment inquiry has shown that Trump abused his power by withholding military aid and a White House meeting from Ukraine in an attempt to pressure the country’s president to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act, because he is trying to corrupt once again the election for his own benefit. The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections.”

The House is expected to vote on articles of impeachment before the Christmas break. The Judiciary Committee began its deliberations on Wednesday, the day after the Intelligence Committee issued a lengthy report on its findings.

Trump responded on Twitter, predicting that impeachment would become a routine tool of partisan warfare in future administrations.

Popular on Variety

“The Do Nothing, Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING,” the president tweeted. “This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!”

Trump would become the third president to be impeached. If the House approves articles of impeachment, a Senate trial is expected to begin in January.

More Politics

  • Donald Trump United Nations

    Nancy Pelosi Announces House Will Proceed With Impeachment

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday morning that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Pelosi said the impeachment inquiry has shown that Trump abused his power by withholding military aid and a White House meeting from Ukraine in an attempt to pressure the country’s president to announce an investigation into [...]

  • Kamala Harris

    Kamala Harris Drops Out of Presidential Race

    Kamala Harris announced on Tuesday that she is dropping out of the presidential race, citing her campaign’s struggles to raise money in the closing months before the Iowa caucus. Harris informed her staff on a conference call that she was suspending her campaign. “My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need [...]

  • Prince Andrew161st Great Yorkshire Show, Great

    Woman Trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein Accuses Britain's Prince Andrew of Lying

    The woman who alleges that she was forced by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew said she had three encounters with the British royal at the late financier’s instigation and accused the prince of lying about it. Virginia Giuffre told the BBC that Epstein brought her to London in March 2001 when she [...]

  • Armed police at incident at London

    Two Dead in Terrorist Attack on London Bridge

    UPDATED: Several people were injured, some seriously, in a knife attack in London and their suspected assailant was killed by police in an incident Friday that Scotland Yard said was a terrorist assault. London police later said that two people were killed, according to the Associated Press. London Bridge was cordoned off and the area [...]

  • Donald Trump Hollywood Racism

    Trump Tweets Doctored Photo of Himself With Rocky Balboa's Body

    With a little Photoshop, anyone can have the Eye of the Tiger — or the shirtless body. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump had the internet scratching its collective head when he tweeted an image of his face superimposed on top of the fictional Rocky Balboa’s body. While the doctored image had no caption, it does [...]

  • Michael Bloomberg Democratic National Convention

    Michael Bloomberg Officially Enters Presidential Race

    Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Sunday that he would enter the Democratic Primary “to defeat Donald Trump” and “rebuild America.” https://twitter.com/MikeBloomberg/status/1198620233994526722 He re-posted his announcement tweet in Spanish soon after. Previously a Republican, Bloomberg once considered running as an independent. Bloomberg, 77, served three terms as mayor, from 2002 through 2013. His successor, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad