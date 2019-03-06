×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Democrats Unveil New Net Neutrality Legislation

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nancy Pelosi
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Democrats are making a big push to pass net neutrality legislation that would restore rules of the road for the internet that were largely repealed by the Trump-era FCC.

The bill would reinstate provisions to prohibit internet service providers from the blocking or throttling of web content, or from selling “fast lanes” to content companies to get special and speedier access to consumers. But the legislation would also return the FCC to the role of “cop on the beat,” as some Democrats describe it, with authority to crack down on other types of conduct deemed discriminatory against certain types of web traffic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared at a Wednesday morning event on Capitol Hill to unveil the legislation, called the Save the Internet Act, which was quickly condemned by industry groups representing major internet providers.

But Democrats, with their new House majority, see net neutrality as an issue that enjoys substantial popular support, and a number of lawmakers described it as protecting consumers from the whims of big cable and telecom companies. A hearing on the legislation is scheduled for March 12, and Pelosi said she expects to bring it to the floor “in a matter of weeks.”

Related

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) told reporters that he thinks that the “momentum” of House passage will boost its chances in the Senate, where Republicans have the majority. Democrats were able to get three Republicans — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, John Kennedy of Louisiana, and Susan Collins of Maine — to vote for a resolution last May to reverse the FCC’s repeal. That resolution went nowhere, though, as Republicans still controlled the House.

The biggest barrier, however, will be President Trump. The White House has indicated that it supports the FCC’s repeal.

Republicans, meanwhile, have proposed a series of bills, including ones that prohibit blocking, throttling, or paid prioritization. But it does not reclassify the internet as a common carrier, something that the Obama-era FCC did to establish the agency’s strong authority over internet service.

Gigi Sohn, an FCC official at the time the 2015 rules were passed, said net neutrality protections and the FCC’s authority “are supported by overwhelming numbers of Americans across the political spectrum.” Democrats touted their support for strong net neutrality protections in last year’s midterms, seeing it as an issue that would resonate with younger voters.

The FCC’s repeal is being challenged in court. Last month, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments from state government officials, public interest groups, and other associations who argued that the repeal ignored millions of comments in favor of the net neutrality protections and failed to follow administrative procedures. Five states, meanwhile, have passed their own net neutrality protections, even though the FCC also made it clear that state laws would be preempted by the federal action.

After Democrats unveiled the bill, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai argued that the repeal “has proven wrong the many hysterical predictions of doom from 2017, most notably the fantasy that market-based regulation would bring about ‘the end of the Internet as we know it.’ The Internet in America today is free and vibrant, and the main thing it needs to be saved from is heavy-handed regulation from the 1930s.”

The Internet and Television Association, which represented major cable providers of internet service, said in a statement that the legislation is “a highly controversial, partisan proposal that puts the internet under heavy-handed government control.”

What wasn’t lost on some Democrats was how long the issue has been debated in D.C. policy circles, the FCC, and among lawmakers. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) joked that it has lasted since “shortly after the earth cooled.”

It may be awhile longer before the policy fight is settled.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat who opposed the repeal and who was at Wednesday’s event, said in a statement she’ll “keep raising a ruckus to support net neutrality and I’m glad so many others are too.”

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More Politics

  • Clinton Trump Final Debate

    Democrats Reject Fox News as Partner in Primary Debates

    WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee will not partner with Fox News for the upcoming primary debates, citing a story in the New Yorker that reported on the close ties of the news channel to President Donald Trump. DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement that “recent reporting in the New Yorker on the [...]

  • Nancy Pelosi

    Democrats Unveil New Net Neutrality Legislation

    WASHINGTON — Democrats are making a big push to pass net neutrality legislation that would restore rules of the road for the internet that were largely repealed by the Trump-era FCC. The bill would reinstate provisions to prohibit internet service providers from the blocking or throttling of web content, or from selling “fast lanes” to [...]

  • Micheal Bloomberg Hillary Clinton

    Michael Bloomberg Won't Run for President in 2020

    WASHINGTON — Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor and media mogul, said he will not run for president in 2020, and instead focus on the transition to clean energy and working on other efforts to defeat Donald Trump. “I’ve come to realize that I’m less interested in talking than doing,” Bloomberg wrote in a [...]

  • David Cicilline

    House Democrat Says He's Not Serious About Calling Hannity in Cohen Case

    WASHINGTON — Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a key House Democrat who sits on the Judiciary Committee, says that he is not serious about calling Sean Hannity as a witness in the Cohen case, even though he suggested in a tweet that the Fox News personality should testify under oath. On Thursday, Hannity said on Fox [...]

  • Roger Stone arrested

    Prosecutors Alert Judge of Roger Stone Instagram Post Amid Gag Order

    WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team alerted Judge Amy Berman Jackson of an image briefly posted to Roger Stone’s Instagram with the title “who framed Roger Stone.” Under the terms of a gag order put in place last month, Stone and his associates are prohibited from talking about the case and Mueller’s Russia [...]

  • A police officer stands guard on

    Content Groups Fear Supreme Court Decision Will Make It More Difficult to Curb Piracy

    WASHINGTON — A unanimous Supreme Court ruling Monday could make it more difficult to fight online copyright infringement, according to groups representing record labels and other content creators. The justices rules in the case of Fourth Estate Public Benefit Corp. v. Wall Street.com LLC that copyright holders can only file a lawsuit when the U.S. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad