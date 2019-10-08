MSNBC, Washington Post to Co-Host Democratic Presidential Debate in November

MSNBC and The Washington Post are teaming up to co-host one of the Democratic Presidential debates.

The debate will take place in Georgia on Nov. 20, airing on MSNBC and streaming on MSNBC.com and the Washington Post’s website.

As it stands, eight candidates are set to qualify for the showdown, according to an NBC News story. Those eight candidates are former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and Tom Steyer.

MSNBC will announce further details such as the venue, format and moderators at a later date.

The next debate, co-hosted by CNN and The New York Times, is set to be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio on October 15 – and the following day, if needed. CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett will moderate the event, along with Marc Lacey of the New York Times.

The qualification requirements for the MSNBC-Washington Post affair will change slightly from next Tuesday’s debate. Candidates must receive 3% or more in four qualifying states, or 5% or more in two qualifying state polls, as well as securing at least 165,000 unique donors including 600 donors per state from at least 20 states to qualify to appear during the event.

It appears that eleven candidates will participate in the next debate, with HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke joining the eight others above.