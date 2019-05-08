×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MPAA Says It’s Monitoring Court Outcome of Georgia’s Abortion Law

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Georgia Secretary of State and Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is interviewed by media during unity rally, in Peachtree Corners, Ga. Kemp and fellow Republican Casey Cagle faced off in a heated gubernatorial primary runoff race which Kemp wonGeorgia Governor, Peachtree Corners, USA - 26 Jul 2018
CREDIT: John Amis/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The MPAA said that it will continue to monitor what happens to Georgia’s new law restricting abortion after some industry figures have called for a boycott in the wake of passage of the legislation.

In a statement, MPAA spokesman Chris Ortman said on Wednesday, “Film and television production in Georgia supports more than 92,000 jobs and brings significant economic benefits to communities and families. It is important to remember that similar legislation has been attempted in other states, and has either been enjoined by the courts or currently being challenged. The outcome in Georgia will also be determined through the legal process. We will continue to monitor developments.”

Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill on Tuesday that would outlaw abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. The law, set to go into effect on Jan. 1, includes exceptions for rape and incest (only if a woman files a police report) or to save the life of the mother.

Related

As the law was advancing in the state legislature, such figures as writer producer David Simon and Alyssa Milano denounced the bill and either called for a boycott or warned of the potential for one. Simon wrote on Wednesday, “I can’t ask any female member of any film production with which I am involved to so marginalize themselves or compromise their inalienable authority over their own bodies. I must undertake production where the rights of all citizens remain intact. Other filmmakers will see this.”

The Writers Guild of America West and East also issued a statement in March, calling the legislation “draconian” and warning that if it was passed, “it is entirely possible that many of those in our industry will either want to leave the state or decide not to bring productions there.”

Georgia is one of the country’s production centers, particularly for big budget tentpole movies, and with its generous production incentives, it has rivaled California and New York in drawing producers and studios as a preferred place to shoot projects.

In 2016, then-Governor Nathan Deal vetoed a religious liberty bill after The Walt Disney Co., Marvel and other studios threatened to pull production from the state. Other companies, like Apple and Salesforce, said that they would take their business elsewhere, as they saw the legislation as discriminatory toward LGBT citizens. The studios have yet to make similar threats of boycott given the passage of the abortion bill.

(Pictured: Governor Brian Kemp.)

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Politics

  • Georgia Secretary of State and Republican

    MPAA Says It's Monitoring Court Outcome of Georgia's Abortion Law

    WASHINGTON — The MPAA said that it will continue to monitor what happens to Georgia’s new law restricting abortion after some industry figures have called for a boycott in the wake of passage of the legislation. In a statement, MPAA spokesman Chris Ortman said on Wednesday, “Film and television production in Georgia supports more than [...]

  • George Clooney'Catch-22' TV Show Premiere, Arrivals,

    George Clooney Confident Donald Trump Can Be Defeated in 2020

    George Clooney isn’t ready to endorse any of the democratic candidates for president just yet. “I’m going to stay out of the primaries, [but] I’ll fundraise for anybody that is out there that’s interested in trying to make this president a one-term president.” Clooney told Variety on Tuesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of [...]

  • Joe Biden Regrets Not Running for

    Hollywood Democrats Will Turn Out for Biden, But Few Are Ready to Commit to a Candidate

    When Joe Biden made one of his first treks to Hollywood for his last presidential race, in 2007, his fundraising had been paltry, he was having trouble getting donors’ attention, and much of showbiz was siding either with the presumed front runner, Hillary Clinton, or the historic upstart, Barack Obama.  “I haven’t asked for anything [...]

  • Robert Mueller Spotted With Actor David

    Robert Mueller Spotted With 'NCIS,' 'Man from U.N.C.L.E.' Actor David McCallum

    WASHINGTON — Spotting in D.C. of Special Counsel Robert Mueller spread quickly on social media, even more so in the aftermath of the release of his report on Russian election interference and Democrats’ efforts to get him to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. So there was a great deal of curiosity when photographer Al [...]

  • President Donald Trump listens to a

    Hundreds of Former Federal Prosecutors Say Trump Would Be Indicted Were He Not President

    WASHINGTON — Nearly 400 former federal prosecutors have signed on to a statement concluding that President Trump would be facing obstruction of justice charges were he not in the White House. The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel has a policy against the indictment of a sitting president, but the prosecutors conclude that Special Counsel [...]

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests. Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which [...]

  • Kevin CostnerKevin Costner, who stars in

    Kevin Costner Blasts American Politics: 'Shame on Us'

    Kevin Costner is not happy with what’s happening — or not happening, that is — in Washington, D.C. “The political landscape is unrecognizable to me, and shame on us for being in that spot,” the Oscar winner says. “That could change overnight, not because of a vote, but because people say, ‘I want to try [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad