MPAA Promotes Chief Spokesman Chris Ortman

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor



Chris Ortman - MPAA (Joy Asico / Asico Photo)
CREDIT: Joy Asico

WASHINGTON — The Motion Picture Association of America has promoted its chief spokesman, Chris Ortman, to senior VP of communications.

Ortman has managed the MPAA’s media relations and rapid response operations and some of its high-profile initiatives. He was responsible for the press rollout for the trade association’s new chairman and CEO, Charles Rivkin, as well as the recent celebration of the MPAA ratings systems’ 50th anniversary. He also led the rebranding of the annual report on global theatrical revenue to include home entertainment and streaming. The promotion was announced via a company-wide email on Thursday.

Ortman joined the MPAA in 2015, and previously served as VP of communications and corporate affairs at CreativeFuture, a coalition of content companies and creators to advocate for stronger protection for copyrighted works. Before that, he was a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security in the Obama administration, and worked on the 2008 Democratic National Convention and the 2009 presidential inauguration.

The MPAA also promoted Adria Marquez to VP. She oversees the MPAA’s content development and engagement with online audiences, and managed a redesign of MPAA.org last year, along with regional websites.

