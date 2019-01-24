Michael Cohen Subpoenaed by Senate Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has been subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to CNN and other news outlets.

The report comes a day after Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, said that Cohen wanted to indefinitely postpone his voluntary public testimony before the House Oversight Committee and private testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. CNN cited a source close to Cohen.

Davis said in a statement that “due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen’s continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee hearing would be in mid-February, according to CNN, and likely would not be public.

Cohen is scheduled to report in early March to serve a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to tax and campaign finance charges. In his plea, he implicated Trump in an effort to pay off two women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had affairs with him.

Cohen appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2017, but later pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the nature of his negotiations to build a Trump tower in Moscow. He said that the talks with Russian officials ended in January, 2016, when in fact they extended into June, well into Trump’s presidential campaign.

Trump has attacked Cohen as a liar, and has suggested that investigators look into Cohen’s father in law. On Thursday, Davis accused Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, of “witness tampering.”