×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Cohen Subpoenaed by Senate Intelligence Committee

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Cohen appears at his sentencing of 36 months for various federal crimes related to the Trump campaignMichael Cohen sentenced to three years in Prison, New York, USA - 12 Dec 2018
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has been subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to CNN and other news outlets.

The report comes a day after Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, said that Cohen wanted to indefinitely postpone his voluntary public testimony before the House Oversight Committee and private testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. CNN cited a source close to Cohen.

Davis said in a statement that “due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen’s continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee hearing would be in mid-February, according to CNN, and likely would not be public.

Cohen is scheduled to report in early March to serve a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to tax and campaign finance charges. In his plea, he implicated Trump in an effort to pay off two women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had affairs with him.

Cohen appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2017, but later pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the nature of his negotiations to build a Trump tower in Moscow. He said that the talks with Russian officials ended in January, 2016, when in fact they extended into June, well into Trump’s presidential campaign.

Trump has attacked Cohen as a liar, and has suggested that investigators look into Cohen’s father in law. On Thursday, Davis accused Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, of “witness tampering.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Politics

  • Michael Cohen appears at his sentencing

    Michael Cohen Subpoenaed by Senate Intelligence Committee

    WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has been subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to CNN and other news outlets. The report comes a day after Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, said that Cohen wanted to indefinitely postpone his voluntary public testimony before the House Oversight Committee and private testimony before the [...]

  • Nancy Pelosi Donald Trump

    Trump Says He'll Give State of the Union After Shutdown Ends -- As Pelosi Wanted

    WASHINGTON — The drama over President Donald Trump’s insistence on delivering his State of the Union address in the House chamber next Tuesday ended when he announced that he will give the speech when the shutdown ends, just as Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested. Trump’s decision to back off of his demand — unusual in such [...]

  • Charles Rivkin'The State of the Industry'

    Charles Rivkin on Netflix Joining the MPAA -- Will Amazon Be Next?

    WASHINGTON — After Netflix’s decision to join the Motion Picture Association of America, the obvious question is, will others follow? Charles Rivkin, the chairman and CEO of the MPAA, suggested that it was a possibility. In an interview with Variety, he said that the MPAA’s board last month “gave me full authority, unanimous authority, to [...]

  • Michael Cohen appears at his sentencing

    Michael Cohen Postpones Congressional Testimony, Cites Trump 'Threats'

    WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former attorney, is postponing his planned appearance before a congressional committee on Feb. 7, as Cohen’s attorney cited “threats against his family” from the President and Rudy Giuliani. Lanny Davis, one of Cohen’s attorneys, said in a statement that “due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Pelosi Says She Will Not Permit Trump to Deliver State of the Union in House Chamber

    WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not allow President Donald Trump to deliver the State of the Union address in the House chamber until after the shutdown is over and the government has reopened. “I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing [...]

  • 2018 Sundance Film Festival - Egyptian

    Sundance Preview: Expect Political Moments and Few Costly Deals at 2019 Festival

    Zac Efron underwent a grueling physical transformation to play serial killer Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” a drama premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this week. “I lost 13 pounds,” Efron says. To prepare for the biographical role, he rode a stationary bike for an hour in the mornings while binge-watching [...]

  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks with an

    Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Ind., Joins 2020 Presidential Race

    WASHINGTON — Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Ind. and Afghanistan veteran, launched a longshot bid for the White House on Wednesday by forming a presidential exploratory committee. If he were to win the Democratic nomination, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay man to do so. In an announcement video where he [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad