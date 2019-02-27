×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Live Updates as Michael Cohen Testifies Before Congress

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All

WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, is testifying today before the House Oversight Committee, but much is already known about what he will say.

In his opening remarks, he calls Trump a “racist,” a “conman,” and a “cheat,” and he also suggests that his client instructed him to lie about the timing of negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. But Cohen does not say Trump directly instructed him.

In the remarks, Cohen says, “I lied about it, too, because Mr. Trump had made clear to me, through his personal statements to me that we both knew were false and through his lies to the country, that he wanted me to lie.”

Cohen has pled guilty to lying to Congress about the timing of the Trump Tower negotiations. He originally downplayed the talks and said they ended in January 2016, when in fact they continued well into that year’s presidential campaign.

Republicans are likely to attack Cohen’s credibility. He is scheduled to start a prison sentence in May, after pleading guilty to tax and campaign finance charges.

In the Rayburn House office building, media and spectators flooded the hallway outside the hearing room. Cohen himself arrived about an hour before its scheduled start.

Follow along for updates and watch the live stream above.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Politics

  • Michael Cohen

    Live Updates as Michael Cohen Testifies Before Congress

    WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, is testifying today before the House Oversight Committee, but much is already known about what he will say. In his opening remarks, he calls Trump a “racist,” a “conman,” and a “cheat,” and he also suggests that his client instructed him to lie about the timing [...]

  • Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, center, is

    Why the Jussie Smollett Scandal Is 'Tragedy No Matter What'

    When Jussie Smollett’s bombshell story of being assaulted in a vicious hate crime first surfaced on Jan. 29, it encapsulated the worst aspects of an America riven by racial and ethnic tension, homophobia, intolerance, xenophobia and unchecked aggression toward perceived enemies. Now that Chicago police say they have debunked the “Empire” actor’s key claims, and [...]

  • Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen: Trump Is a 'Racist,' 'Conman' and 'Cheat'

    WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, is set to deliver explosive public testimony to the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, calling him a “racist,” a “conman,” and a “cheat.” He is also expected to provide documents that he says back up his claims, including the copy of a check that Cohen says the [...]

  • US President Donald J. Trump (L)

    Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un Begin Second Summit Meeting

    U.S. President Donald Trump began meeting Wednesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in their second summit together in less than a year. Held in the Vietnamese city of Hanoi, the meeting is intended to bring about North Korea’s de-nuclearization, and possibly provide a formal end to the Korean War. The two men previously met [...]

  • People burn portraits of Indian Prime

    Pakistan Bans Indian Films as Asian Neighbors Talk of War

    The film industry, which plays a prominent role in both India and Pakistan, has felt the immediate impact of warlike tensions being ratcheted up between the South Asian neighbors and rivals. The Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association says it is boycotting Indian content, and that no Indian film will be released in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Information Minister [...]

  • Donald Trump

    House Moves to Block Trump From Declaring Emergency to Build Wall

    WASHINGTON — The House passed a resolution to block President Donald Trump from declaring a national emergency as a means to build a barrier along the southern border. The resolution passed 245-182, with 13 Republicans joining with Democrats. It will next go to the Senate, which has just over two weeks to bring it to [...]

  • David Cicilline

    Key Antitrust Lawmaker Sees 'Reawakening' in Congress to Perils of Big Tech

    WASHINGTON — Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), the new chair of the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, is among a number of key congressional Democrats, now empowered with a majority, likely to be a thorn in the side of the Trump administration. At a hearing earlier this month, he grilled then-Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker over a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad