Michael Cohen to Accuse Trump of Lying and Potentially Criminal Conduct (Reports)

Michael Cohen (C), President Donald Trump's personal attorney leaves following a hearing at United States Federal Court in New York, New York, USA, 21 August 2018.
President Trump’s onetime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, is expected to accuse his former boss of lying, making racist comments and engaging in potentially criminal conduct since assuming office, media reports say.

Cohen is scheduled to testify before the House of Representatives oversight committee Wednesday in a public appearance that is expected to focus on alleged misdeeds by Trump during his presidential campaign and after his election. The highly anticipated, and possibly explosive, hearing will be broadcast on national television. Cohen is also set to be questioned by the Senate and House intelligence committees on Tuesday and Thursday, but those sessions will take place behind closed doors.

Reports in The New York Times and Wall Street Journal quote unnamed sources as saying that Cohen will allege that Trump lied about his wealth, used racist language and, after becoming president, reimbursed Cohen for hush-money payments the lawyer made to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about a sexual encounter between her and Trump. Cohen paid Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 in October 2016 during the final days of the presidential race.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to a campaign finance-related charge stemming from that payoff. He is scheduled to begin serving a three-year prison sentence in May in connection with that payment and for other crimes.

Although he once said he would “take a bullet” for Trump, Cohen has since turned on his former client and pledged to tell the truth about Trump’s actions and alleged wrongdoing. The White House has been bracing for Cohen’s congressional testimony and has characterized him as a loser and a liar.

