Michael Bloomberg Won’t Run for President in 2020

Ted Johnson

Micheal Bloomberg Hillary Clinton
CREDIT: Ben Cawthra/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Michael Bloomberg said he will not run for president in 2020, and instead focus on the transition to clean energy and working on other efforts to defeat Donald Trump.

“I’ve come to realize that I’m less interested in talking than doing,” Bloomberg said in a column posted on Bloomberg.com. “And I have concluded that, for now, the best way for me to help our country is by rolling up my sleeves and continuing to get work done.”

Bloomberg, 77, had been considering getting into the race for the Democratic nomination this cycle, after weighing and ultimately deciding against independent bids in 2008 and 2016.

He is in sync with Democrats when it comes to the emphasis on issues like climate change and gun control, but he would have established himself as a moderate.

“Many people have urged me to run,” Bloomberg wrote. “Some have told me that to win the Democratic nomination, I would need to change my views to match the polls. But I’ve been hearing that my whole political career.

“I’ve run for office three times and won each time, in no small part because I’ve never stuck my finger in the wind to decide what I should believe. It’s not who I am, nor do I think it’s what voters want in a leader. They want someone who levels with them, even when they disagree, and who is capable of offering practical, sensible and ambitious ideas — and of solving problems and delivering results.”

But he also warned the party not to move too far to the left, as President Trump already has been warning that Democrats want to impose socialism, and Republicans seize on policy proposals like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

“It’s essential that we nominate a Democrat who will be in the strongest position to defeat Donald Trump and bring our country back together. We cannot allow the primary process to drag the party to an extreme that would diminish our chances in the general election and translate into ‘Four More Years.’”

 

    WASHINGTON — Michael Bloomberg said he will not run for president in 2020, and instead focus on the transition to clean energy and working on other efforts to defeat Donald Trump. "I've come to realize that I'm less interested in talking than doing," Bloomberg said in a column posted on Bloomberg.com. "And I have concluded [...]

