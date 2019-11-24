Michael Bloomberg Officially Enters Presidential Race

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Sunday that he would enter the Democratic Primary “to defeat Donald Trump” and “rebuild America.”

I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America. I believe my unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will enable me to win and lead. Join our team: https://t.co/7ezlUeouqH pic.twitter.com/IyOeS3aWaF — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 24, 2019

He re-posted his announcement tweet in Spanish soon after.

Previously a Republican, Bloomberg previously considered running as an independent. Bloomberg, 77, served three terms as mayor, from 2002 through 2013. His successor, Bill de Blasio, already mounted a campaign for president and dropped out.

He is the co-founder and primary funder of Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates for gun control measures. Bloomberg previously indicated that climate change would be his priority if he were to run.

He has already reserved $35 million in airtime for TV commercials, the New York Times reported. Bloomberg is worth an estimated $52 billion.

Bloomberg had stepped down as CEO of Bloomberg L.P, the financial services and media company he founded in the 1980s, to run for mayor of New York. He remains the majority owner of the private company, which includes divisions such as Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Professional Service, the financial data terminal that provides the bulk of the company’s revenue.

If elected, he would, like Bernie Sanders, be the first Jewish president.