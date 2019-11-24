×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Bloomberg Officially Enters Presidential Race

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Bloomberg Democratic National Convention
CREDIT: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Sunday that he would enter the Democratic Primary “to defeat Donald Trump” and “rebuild America.”

He re-posted his announcement tweet in Spanish soon after.

Previously a Republican, Bloomberg previously considered running as an independent. Bloomberg, 77, served three terms as mayor, from 2002 through 2013. His successor, Bill de Blasio, already mounted a campaign for president and dropped out.

He is the co-founder and primary funder of Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates for gun control measures. Bloomberg previously indicated that climate change would be his priority if he were to run.

He has already reserved $35 million in airtime for TV commercials, the New York Times reported. Bloomberg is worth an estimated $52 billion.

Bloomberg had stepped down as CEO of Bloomberg L.P, the financial services and media company he founded in the 1980s, to run for mayor of New York. He remains the majority owner of the private company, which includes divisions such as Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Professional Service, the financial data terminal that provides the bulk of the company’s revenue.

If elected, he would, like Bernie Sanders, be the first Jewish president.

Popular on Variety

 

More Politics

  • Michael Bloomberg Democratic National Convention

    Michael Bloomberg Officially Enters Presidential Race

    Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Sunday that he would enter the Democratic Primary “to defeat Donald Trump” and “rebuild America.” I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America. I believe my unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will enable me to win and lead. Join our team: [...]

  • Donald Trump Again Attacks Ukraine Ambassador:

    Trump Again Attacks Former Ukraine Ambassador: 'This Was Not an Angel'

    President Trump renewed his attacks on Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine, during a lengthy phone interview on “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning. Trump had been accused of witness intimidation when he tweeted an insult of Yovanovitch while she was testifying to the House Intelligence Committee last week. In the interview Friday morning, [...]

  • Sacha Baron Cohen

    Sacha Baron Cohen Rips Into Facebook, YouTube and Twitter for Spreading Lies and Hate

    Calling social media “the greatest propaganda machine in history,” and the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube “high-tech robber barons,” comedian Sacha Baron Cohen used a speech given to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) this week to call for much more stringent regulation of internet companies. “By now, it’s pretty clear they cannot be trusted to [...]

  • Michael Bloomberg Democratic National Convention

    Mike Bloomberg Aiming to Launch TV Ads on Monday (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign is in the process of reserving TV ad time in the states that will vote on March 3, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The sources said the campaign is planning to begin the ad blitz on Monday. One source said the campaign was looking to book airtime for [...]

  • Gloria Allred Prince Andrew

    Gloria Allred Says Prince Andrew Must Talk to Epstein Investigators

    Gloria Allred said Prince Andrew has an obligation to meet with investigators to disclose what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein, the multimillionaire businessman and convicted sex offender who died by suicide this past summer while on trial for sex trafficking charges. The prince was a close friend of Epstein’s, but has denied any wrong-doing. Virginia [...]

  • Jay Leno A$AP Rocky Kim Kardashian

    Jay Leno, A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian: What Are They Doing in the Impeachment Hearing?

    “You can tell the Kardashians you tried.” When history is written, this will stand out as one of the sadder lines spoken in two weeks of impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill. Three Hollywood figures have played off-screen roles in the Ukraine saga, standing out as curious intrusions into the House probe of international corruption, bribery [...]

  • Former White House national security aide

    Impeachment Witness Testifies Russia Is Getting What It Wanted

    A National Security Council official testified Thursday that Russia has succeeded in exacerbating domestic tensions in the U.S. and delegitimizing the U.S. presidency. Fiona Hill, a Russia expert, made a direct challenge to Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee, who have seemed to cast doubt on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad