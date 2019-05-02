×
Michael Bennet, U.S. Senator From Colorado, Joins 2020 Presidential Race

Ted Johnson

WASHINGTON — Michael Bennet, who has served as a U.S. senator from Colorado since 2009, is the latest Democrat to join the crowded field of candidates in the 2020 presidential race.

“This country faces two enormous challenges, among others: One is a lack of economic mobility and opportunity for most Americans. The other is the need to restore integrity to our government,” Bennet said in an appearance on “CBS This Morning” on Thursday. “I think we need to do both of those things.”

In an announcement video, called “7,591 Words,” Bennet looks directly in the camera and says, “You probably don’t know me because I don’t go on cable news every night. I didn’t set out to be a politician.”

He says he wants to “fix healthcare and make good on what Obamacare promised,” although he said he favors a public option but that his plan was not Medicare for All. The latter has been embraced by a number of his rivals for the Democratic nomination.

Bennet is the 22nd Democrat to enter the race, a record number for a presidential field, and will face the challenge of raising money quickly. He already has been to Los Angeles to meet with potential donors and bundlers.

Bennet, 54, underwent surgery for prostate cancer earlier this year, but his office said that the treatment was “completely successful.”

Bennet’s brother, James, is the editorial page editor for the New York Times. The paper announced that he has recused himself from worked related to the 2020 election. “He will not discuss, assign or edit any editorials, op-eds, columns or other opinion pieces focused on candidates or major issues in the campaign,” the Times said in a statement on Thursday.

