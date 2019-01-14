×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kirsten Gillibrand to Guest on ‘Colbert’ as She Moves Toward Presidential Run

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
CREDIT: Stephen Voss for Variety

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) will be a guest on “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, leading to speculation that she will use the platform to announce that she is forming a presidential exploratory committee.

To announce on “Late Show” would be a bit unusual, as campaigns have usually debuted with carefully scripted web videos, as Hillary Clinton did in 2015, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) several weeks ago in announcing the formation of her 2020 committee. But it is not new. John Edwards announced that he was running for president in 2004 in an appearance on “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart.”

But if she announces on Colbert, Gillibrand would draw on the more relaxed atmosphere of late-night comedy and on the most-watched of all talk shows. She’s comfortable in the format — as she was most recently on Colbert on Nov. 9 and also guested on the show in February. Tuesday will be her third appearance on the show.

As the Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere wrote, “GIllibrand’s media strategy, beginning with a relationship with Jon Stewart on the Daily Show that grew out of their work on the 9/11 health bill, has always been much more rooted in late night comedy shows than cable news hits.”

Colbert has been booking a series of possible 2020 presidential contenders, not just Gillibrand but Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) in November, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) last week.

Gillibrand and Warren are expected to join a large field of Democrats Former Secretary of Health and Human Services Julian Castro announced a presidential bid over the weekend, and former Representative John Delaney launched his campaign in 2017. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) appeared on Van Jones’ CNN show on Saturday and said she planned to enter the race.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Politics

  • Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

    Kirsten Gillibrand to Guest on 'Colbert' as She Moves Toward Presidential Run

    WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) will be a guest on “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, leading to speculation that she will use the platform to announce that she is forming a presidential exploratory committee. To announce on “Late Show” would be a bit unusual, as campaigns have usually debuted with carefully scripted [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Gives Jeff Bezos a Nickname, Praises National Enquirer

    WASHINGTON — When President Donald Trump called Amazon founder Jeff Bezos “Jeff Bozo” in a Sunday evening tweet, it quickly triggered more amazement at the extent to which he’s changed the nature of presidential discourse. And not for the better. So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor [...]

  • William Barr

    Attorney General Nominee William Barr Says Robert Mueller Should Be Allowed to Complete Probe

    WASHINGTON — William Barr, President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, said Special Counsel Robert Mueller should be allowed to complete his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, even though Barr himself has previously criticized the probe. In prepared remarks for his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, [...]

  • John Kasich

    John Kasich, Former Ohio Governor, Signs With UTA

    WASHINGTON — John Kasich, who left office on Monday as governor of Ohio, has signed with United Talent Agency for representation. Kasich is viewed as a potential challenger to President Donald Trump next year for the Republican nomination. He’s one of a handful of the president’s conservative critics who may mount an intra-party rivalry. UTA [...]

  • US President Donald J. Trump speaks

    President Trump Denies Working for Russia: 'It's Just a Hoax'

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters that he “never worked for Russia,” responding to reports over the weekend that the FBI opened an investigation into whether he was willingly or unwittingly working on behalf of the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I never worked for Russia, and you know that answer better than [...]

  • Former San Antonio Mayor and Housing

    Julian Castro, Former Housing Secretary, Announces 2020 Presidential Bid

    WASHINGTON — Julian Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and mayor of San Antonio, launched his presidential campaign on Saturday, joining what is expected to be a crowded field of contenders for the Democratic nomination. Castro is the first Latino to enter the race, and at 44 will likely be among the youngest. [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Seizes on Bombshell New York Times Story to Attack 'Witch Hunt'

    WASHINGTON — President Trump has seized on a bombshell New York Times scoop as further evidence that he has been unfairly targeted as part of a “witch hunt.” The Times reported on Friday that the FBI was so concerned with his behavior toward Russia that they started an investigation into whether Trump was actually working on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad