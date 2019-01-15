Kirsten Gillibrand Tells Stephen Colbert She’s Forming 2020 Exploratory Committee

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday’s “Late Show” that she was forming a presidential exploratory committee, the latest Democrat to move toward a bid for the White House.
Gillibrand chose to make the announcement on Colbert’s show, reflecting the influence and national reach of the late night host. He’s become a favorite stopping point for politicians who harbor national ambitions.
“I’m filing for an exploratory committee for president of the United States tonight,” she said.
Gillibrand joins Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in forming an exploratory committee. Last weekend, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro launched his presidential bid. John Delaney, a former congressman from Maryland, entered the race in 2017.
Gillibrand was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to replace Hillary Clinton after she resigned to become secretary of state. She was elected to a full six-year term in 2012 and reelected last year.