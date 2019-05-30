×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kirsten Gillibrand Targets Hollywood Women in Fundraiser Amid Abortion Uproar

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kirsten Gillibrand Power of Women
CREDIT: Aurora Rose/Variety/REX/Shutters

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand held a fundraiser targeting women in the entertainment community on Wednesday night amid a growing uproar over the spread of abortion bans across the South.

After some hesitation, major studios have begun to speak out against a fetal “heartbeat” bill in Georgia — one of nine states to pass new restrictions on abortion this year. Louisiana, another home to significant film production, is poised to approve its own bill placing more restrictions on abortion.

On Thursday, WarnerMedia joined Disney and Netflix in saying it would reconsider filming in Georgia if the law is upheld. Companies that might have once feared offending a major portion of their audiences are responding instead to pressure from their own employees.

“There’s been a shift in the last two years,” Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, said in an interview prior to the fundraiser. “Whereas you might have protected your company or your persona or your non-partisan nature, people have left that behind and are now willing to speak out for what they believe in.”

Related

Gillibrand attended a fundraiser on Wednesday at the home of producer Amy Baer, the president of Women in Film. The event was organized by the L.A. Women’s Collective, a political action committee of women drawn largely from Hollywood. The committee, which Gillibrand helped put together, has raised funds for female candidates at the state and local levels across the country.

Gillibrand has been among the most outspoken presidential candidates on abortion, traveling to Atlanta to protest the heartbeat bill and saying she would impose a pro-choice litmus test on Supreme Court nominees.

She has also expressed openness to changing the number of Supreme Court justices, and has said she would consider term limits.

“This president has succeeded in politicizing the court,” she said. “I will look for ways to depoliticize the Supreme Court.”

The senator declined to weigh in on whether studios should abandon Georgia if the abortion law, which is set to take effect in 2020, is upheld. Activists in Georgia have said a boycott would hurt the women it is meant to help, while doing nothing to change the minds of pro-life lawmakers.

“I think the industry will decide whether they want to use that tool or not, but I know that women’s voices are more powerful than anything,” Gillibrand said. She offered one alternative to boycotting: “Stay and invest in elections locally to unseat this radical conservative legislature that doesn’t value women.”

“I always prefer the direct ballot-box approach,” she added.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Politics

  • Kirsten Gillibrand Power of Women

    Kirsten Gillibrand Targets Hollywood Women in Fundraiser Amid Abortion Uproar

    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand held a fundraiser targeting women in the entertainment community on Wednesday night amid a growing uproar over the spread of abortion bans across the South. After some hesitation, major studios have begun to speak out against a fetal “heartbeat” bill in Georgia — one of nine states to pass new restrictions on [...]

  • john prine

    John Prine on Using 'Unwed Fathers' to Make a Stand Against Abortion Bans

    It figures that the guy who wrote “Angel From Montgomery” would care about women in Alabama. Anyone who thought the fight against state abortion bans lacked male allies can look to John Prine, considered one of the best songwriters of his or any generation since his self-titled 1971 folk-rock debut. He was outraged enough to [...]

  • Nancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer

    Nancy Pelosi Rebukes Facebook Over Fake Video

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strongly criticized Facebook over its decision to keep a manipulated video of her on its service, telling public radio station KQED that the social media giant was “lying to the public.” Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. A video that was doctored to suggest that House Speaker [...]

  • Robert Mueller Report

    Robert Mueller Breaks Silence on Russia Probe

    Special counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence on Wednesday, speaking publicly for the first time since delivering his report in March on Russian interference in the 2016 election. In his remarks, Mueller stressed that he did not wish to testify before Congress, as Democrats are requesting, and sought to explain his controversial decision not to [...]

  • Michael Portillo Making ‘The Trouble With

    Michael Portillo Making ‘The Trouble With the Tory Party’ for Viacom’s Channel 5

    On the day that British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation plans, a prominent former politician has unveiled a two-part documentary about the troubles faced by her Conservative party. Michael Portillo is a former senior Conservative politician and leadership candidate. As the starting gun is sounded on a fresh leadership race, his documentary “Portillo: [...]

  • Twitter

    Twitter Permanently Bans Anti-Trump Krassenstein Brothers, Who Deny They Broke Platform's Rules

    Twitter permanently suspended the accounts of Ed and Brian Krassenstein — progressive political activists famous for trolling Donald Trump and his supporters — with the company alleging the brothers used bogus accounts to amplify their reach on the platform. “The Twitter Rules apply to everyone,” a Twitter rep said in a statement. “Operating multiple fake [...]

  • Theresa May

    British Prime Minister Theresa May Announces Resignation

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed she will step down as Conservative leader on June 7. She set the timetable for her resignation, Friday. It paves the way for a contest to decide on a new U.K. Prime Minister. She will remain as Prime Minister until a new leader is in position. The Prime [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad