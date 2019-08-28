×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kirsten Gillibrand Withdraws From 2020 Democratic Race

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum, in Des Moines, IowaElection 2020 Kirsten Gillibrand, Des Moines, USA - 10 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shuttersto

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday that she is dropping out of the Democratic primary after falling short of qualifying for the third primary debate next month.

Gillibrand posted a nearly three minute video with her announcement on Twitter.

“I know this isn’t the result that we wanted,” the New York senator said in the video. “But it’s important to know when it’s not your time and to know how you can best serve your community and country. I believe I can best serve by helping unite us to beat Donald Trump in 2020.”

The former candidate, who championed women and family issues in her campaign, is the first woman to drop out of the race, leaving 20 candidates. Gillibrand told the New York Times that she will endorse another candidate: “I will support whoever the nominee is, and I will do whatever it takes to beat Trump.” It remains unclear whether she’ll choose one of the five remaining female candidates.

In a crowded race of progressives vying to supersede frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden, Gillibrand went without a defining moment on either stage in the previous two debates, though she did publicly critique Biden for his 1981 position on a crime bill affecting childcare tax credits.

Currently, 10 senators have qualified for the third round of debates including Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Beto O’Rourke.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

    Kirsten Gillibrand Withdraws From 2020 Democratic Race

    New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday that she is dropping out of the Democratic primary after falling short of qualifying for the third primary debate next month. Gillibrand posted a nearly three minute video with her announcement on Twitter. “I know this isn’t the result that we wanted,” the New York senator said in [...]

  • Lawrence O'Donnell

    Trump Attorney Seeks Retraction of Lawrence O'Donnell's Russian Loan Report

    An attorney for President Trump demanded on Wednesday that NBC retract host Lawrence O’Donnell’s report alleging that Trump had obtained loan guarantees from Russian oligarchs. O’Donnell reported on MSNBC on Tuesday night that Russian oligarchs had co-signed a loan provided to Trump by Deutsche Bank. “This single source close to Deutsche Bank has told me [...]

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg Supreme Court Justice

    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Treated for Pancreatic Cancer

    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has been cleared “definitively” of pancreatic cancer after spending three weeks undergoing treatment in New York City for the illness. The Supreme Court issued a statement on Friday saying that the Justice responded well to radiation treatment. In early July, Ginsberg underwent a regular blood test that came back abnormal, and [...]

  • Taylor SwiftTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los

    Taylor Swift Says She's 'Remorseful' For Not Getting Involved in 2016 Election

    Taylor Swift says she feels “really remorseful for not saying anything” during Trump’s run for presidency in 2016, per an interview with the Guardian published today. The singer points to her negative public image during the time of the election as one reason she stayed uninvolved, but explained that she would’ve endorsed Hillary Clinton for [...]

  • US President Donald J. Trump speaks

    Apple Stock Down 4.6% After Trump ‘Orders’ Companies to Leave China

    Apple’s share price was down around 4.6% Friday at the close of the market, to $202.64 per share, after President Trump took to Twitter to “order” U.S. companies to leave China. The slide came amid a market-wide sell-off, with the NASDAQ sliding 3%, and the Dow dropping 623 points. Trump’s edict was a response to [...]

  • David Koch Obit

    David Koch, Libertarian Activist and Billionaire Philanthropist, Dies at 79

    David Koch, brother of Charles Koch and one of the owners of Koch Industries, the second-largest private company in the U.S., has died at 79. According to the New York Times, Charles Koch announced the news of his brother’s death in a statement. Though he did not attribute to David’s death to a particular cause, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad