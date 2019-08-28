Kirsten Gillibrand Withdraws From 2020 Democratic Race

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday that she is dropping out of the Democratic primary after falling short of qualifying for the third primary debate next month.

Gillibrand posted a nearly three minute video with her announcement on Twitter.

“I know this isn’t the result that we wanted,” the New York senator said in the video. “But it’s important to know when it’s not your time and to know how you can best serve your community and country. I believe I can best serve by helping unite us to beat Donald Trump in 2020.”

Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019

The former candidate, who championed women and family issues in her campaign, is the first woman to drop out of the race, leaving 20 candidates. Gillibrand told the New York Times that she will endorse another candidate: “I will support whoever the nominee is, and I will do whatever it takes to beat Trump.” It remains unclear whether she’ll choose one of the five remaining female candidates.

In a crowded race of progressives vying to supersede frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden, Gillibrand went without a defining moment on either stage in the previous two debates, though she did publicly critique Biden for his 1981 position on a crime bill affecting childcare tax credits.

Currently, 10 senators have qualified for the third round of debates including Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Beto O’Rourke.