Kamala Harris Confronts Joe Biden About Segregation During Democratic Debate (Watch)

Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden, left, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., all talk at the same time during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, in Miami. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is in the centerElection 2020 Debate, Miami, USA - 27 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

Kamala Harris called out former vice president Joe Biden’s history with segregation during Thursday’s democratic debate

“It’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. It was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose bussing,” she said. “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bussed to school every day. That little girl was me. So I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats. We have to take it seriously. We have to act swiftly.”

Harris was referring to Biden’s recent statements at a campaign fund-raiser this month, in which the former vice president noted that he had served with past democratic senators James O. Eastland and Herman Talmadge, both of whom who were staunch opponents of desegregation.

More to come…

