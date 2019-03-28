Kamala Harris to Speak at Human Rights Campaign’s L.A. Dinner

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) has been added to the bill of this Saturday’s Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles, joining fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Harris will be fundraising over the weekend, including an event on Sunday at the home of Michael Kraut and Dan McCarty.

The HRC dinner has been a key speaking platform for political figures, most of them Democrats. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and then-Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) spoke last year.

Among those also being honored at the event will be Christina Aguilera and Yeardley Smith (the voice of Lisa Simpson on “The Simpsons”), while artists Betty Who and Shea Diamond will perform along with comedian Dana Goldberg.

“From fighting to defeat Proposition 8 in California, to fighting for the Equality Act in Washington, Senator Kamala Harris has spent her career in public life standing up and speaking out for the LGBTQ community,” said Chad Griffin, the president of the Human Rights Campaign.

The L.A. dinner will be held at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE.

Harris headlined a fundraiser in Los Angeles on March 20 at the home of J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath. Co-hosts included Dayna Bochco, Ted and Helen Boutrous, Chris Silbermann and Julia Franz, Jennifer Gonring, Ron and Kelly Meyer, Shonda Rhimes and Jon Vein and Ellen-Goldsmith Vein.