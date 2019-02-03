Kamala Harris Headlines First 2020 Fundraisers Before L.A., Showbiz Crowds

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was headlining two fundraisers for her 2020 presidential campaign on Saturday, as the first Democratic candidate to hold official events aimed at the large pool of Los Angeles and showbiz donors.

Early in the rainy afternoon, Harris addressed a large crowd gathered under a backyard tent at the Hancock Park home of David Cooley, the CEO and founder of the West Hollywood eatery The Abbey. According to one attendee, the crowd was “especially enthusiastic,” as Harris talked about a host of issues, including the false narratives pervasive on social media platforms, and the divisiveness of the Trump administration.

According to an audio clip from her remarks, she told the crowd to be “prepared for disinformation campaigns through social media, to happen again and it’s already happening. And so it is going to be about all of the friends, all of the leaders, pushing out facts in the face of those who are going to try and push out fiction. And in particular they are going it with the intention of making people afraid.”

She talked of a speech she gave at Netroots Nation in August in which she said that she had a problem when people used the phrase “identity politics,” as it is used as a pejorative. “That phrase is used to divide, and it is used to distract.”

At Saturday’s event, she also cited a serious of actions taken by Trump that are “not reflective of our America,” including, among other things, the transgender ban in the military.

“Talking about groups in Charlottesville and saying, well, there is merit on both sides is not reflective of our America,” she said. “Our America will stand up and fight against those who would commit violence in a synagogue, in the Tree of Life Synagogue, because that is not reflective of our America.”

Cooley hosted the event along with Lance Bass, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, Todd Hawkins and Michael Kraut and Dan McCarty, according to a copy of an invite. Tickets to the event started at $200 each, and went up to a max of $2,700.

Harris is scheduled to attend an event late on Saturday afternoon at the home of Universal’s Jeff Shell and his wife, Laura. That is expected to draw top showbiz executives and longtime L.A. donors. Shell, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, has been a prolific contributor to Democrats, and last year hosted an event for Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) that included an appearance by former President Barack Obama.

Although Harris is the first 2020 Democratic candidate to tap Hollywood donors at an official event, other potential candidates, like Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), have been visiting with potential bundlers in recent weeks as they consider whether to run. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who announced his presidential campaign on Friday, also has longtime ties to the entertainment industry. In October, he raised money for his Senate campaign and leadership PAC at an event at the home of Simon Kinberg, the screenwriter and producer.

Cooley’s company The Abbey posted a clip of the event on YouTube.