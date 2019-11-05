×

Kamala Harris to Hold ‘Fireside Chat’ Fundraiser at UCB Theatre

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during a fund-raising fish fry for U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, at Hawkeye Downs Expo Center in Cedar Rapids, IowaElection 2020 Kamala Harris, Cedar Rapids, USA - 02 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shuttersto

Kamala Harris will hold another Hollywood fundraiser next week, as she looks to regain momentum with less than 100 days to go before the Iowa caucus.

Harris will appear on stage on Nov. 13 at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Hollywood. The event is billed as a “fireside chat” with Matt Walsh, the “Veep” star and UCB co-founder.

Tickets to the event start at $100 for “young professionals,” and go up to $2800, the individual maximum for the primary campaign.

Harris has been pulling staff out of New Hampshire, California and Nevada, as she focuses her time and resources on Iowa. She gave a rousing speech at the Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines on Friday, as she looks to revive her campaign. She will return to Iowa this coming weekend, with events on Saturday and Sunday in Mason City and Fort Dodge.

Harris is among the candidates who have confirmed their attendance at the California Democratic Party convention, which will be held in Long Beach on Nov. 15-17.

Though she is trailing in the polls and in fundraising, Harris remains a favorite among entertainment industry donors. The freshman California senator has raised $1.1 million from the entertainment industry — the most of any candidate. She has raised $35.5 million total, and has $10.5 million in the bank, as of her last report.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Tyler Perry Studios

    Tyler Perry Studios to Host Next Democratic Debate

    The fifth Democratic presidential debate will be held at Tyler Perry Studios, the sprawling 330-acre complex built on the site of a former Army base in Atlanta, MSNBC announced on Monday. MSNBC and the Washington Post will host the debate, which will begin on Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Four women will moderate: MSNBC [...]

  • Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Should Pay a Price' for Facebook Fake Ads

    Democracy is under attack and data is the weapon being used to drive wedges in our polarized society. That was the message that Hillary Clinton delivered at a New York City screening of the Netflix documentary “The Great Hack” on Friday night. The former secretary of state argued that tech giants such as Facebook need [...]

  • Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke speaks

    Beto O'Rourke Drops Out of Presidential Race

    Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman from El Paso, Texas, announced on Friday that he’s withdrawing from the presidential race. O’Rourke captivated party regulars only a year ago, coming within a few points of unseating Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the midterm election. That campaign was fueled by massive contributions from small-dollar donors. That strategy initially [...]

  • Aaron Sorkin

    Aaron Sorkin to Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Is 'Assaulting Truth' With Political Ads Policy

    UPDATED: Aaron Sorkin, who won a screenwriting Oscar for “The Social Network,” a fictionalized retelling of the early rise of Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, has weighed in on the debate over the social giant’s policy to accept all political advertising regardless of whether it’s factual or not. Sorkin’s message to Zuck: You’re wrong. In an [...]

  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi,

    House Votes to Set Rules for Trump Impeachment

    The House of Representatives voted 232-196 on Thursday to establish rules for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The vote was almost entirely on party lines, with only two Democrats opposed to the measure and zero Republicans voting in favor. The resolution allows for public hearings and the release of transcripts of closed-door depositions, and [...]

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

    Twitter Will Ban All Political Advertising

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that the social service will no longer sell political advertising — an issue that has ensnared Facebook in recent weeks. “We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought,” Dorsey wrote in a tweet Wednesday. We’ve made [...]

  • Kamala Harris Leonardo DiCaprio Katy Perry

    Biden? Warren? Nope. Hollywood Swoons for... Kamala Harris

    Kamala Harris is not leading in the polls or in fundraising. After a surge over the summer, following her first Democratic presidential debate performance, her campaign has steadily lost steam. But Harris is still the favorite among Hollywood donors, who, for once, are following their hearts and ignoring the trends. Harris has received more contributions [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad