Kamala Harris to Hold ‘Fireside Chat’ Fundraiser at UCB Theatre

Kamala Harris will hold another Hollywood fundraiser next week, as she looks to regain momentum with less than 100 days to go before the Iowa caucus.

Harris will appear on stage on Nov. 13 at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Hollywood. The event is billed as a “fireside chat” with Matt Walsh, the “Veep” star and UCB co-founder.

Tickets to the event start at $100 for “young professionals,” and go up to $2800, the individual maximum for the primary campaign.

Harris has been pulling staff out of New Hampshire, California and Nevada, as she focuses her time and resources on Iowa. She gave a rousing speech at the Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines on Friday, as she looks to revive her campaign. She will return to Iowa this coming weekend, with events on Saturday and Sunday in Mason City and Fort Dodge.

Harris is among the candidates who have confirmed their attendance at the California Democratic Party convention, which will be held in Long Beach on Nov. 15-17.

Though she is trailing in the polls and in fundraising, Harris remains a favorite among entertainment industry donors. The freshman California senator has raised $1.1 million from the entertainment industry — the most of any candidate. She has raised $35.5 million total, and has $10.5 million in the bank, as of her last report.