×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sweden Reopens Rape Case Against Julian Assange

By

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Swedish prosecutors announced Monday that they would reopen their rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently serving a 50-week jail sentence in Britain for jumping bail on an arrest warrant stemming from the sex-crimes case.

Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecution, told reporters Monday that the investigation would be resumed. “I have today taken the decision to reopen the preliminary investigation,” she said at a news conference, adding that authorities believe there to be enough “probable cause” in the case for it to proceed.

Persson said she would request that Britain extradite Assange to Sweden after he is released from jail. He is expected to serve at least 25 weeks of his sentence before he can be released.

Reopening the investigation became an option after Assange was arrested April 11 in the Ecuadorean embassy in London, where he had been holed up for nearly seven years to avoid extradition to Sweden to face the sexual assault accusations against him. Officers from Scotland Yard moved in on him on after the government of Ecuador revoked his asylum, saying that it had had enough of Assange and what they called his rude, aggressive and unsanitary behavior inside their embassy in London’s upscale Knightsbridge neighborhood.

Related

The WikiLeaks founder, who is an Australian national, was found guilty of breaching his bail conditions, and was sentenced May 1 to nearly a year in jail. Following his arrest, the lawyer for one of the two women who have accused him of sexual assault asked for resumption of the investigation, which had been shelved because Assange was unavailable for questioning in person. He denies the allegations.

Assange is also facing an extradition request from the U.S., which wants to prosecute Assange on charges that he conspired to help U.S. Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning download and leak a massive trove of classified military documents.

Sweden’s decision to revive its investigation into Assange raises the issue of which country’s extradition requests takes precedence. Stockholm had first issued a European warrant on Assange in 2010 after two women accused him of sexual molestation and assault, and British police arrested him. But before his scheduled extradition to Sweden in 2012, he bolted into the Ecuadorean embassy.

Persson said it would be up to Britain to decide which extradition request to honor first.

Assange and his supporters have called the Swedish investigation a pretext for his extradition to the U.S., where they say he could face the death penalty. The charges so far prepared against him in the U.S. carry a prison sentence of five years, but more charges could be in the offing.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Politics

  • Julian Assange: Sweden Reopens Rape Investigation

    Sweden Reopens Rape Case Against Julian Assange

    Swedish prosecutors announced Monday that they would reopen their rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently serving a 50-week jail sentence in Britain for jumping bail on an arrest warrant stemming from the sex-crimes case. Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecution, told reporters Monday that the investigation would be resumed. [...]

  • Pete Buttigieg Show Business Donations

    Stars Show Support for Pete Buttigieg at Gwyneth Paltrow Event

    Pete Buttigieg finished a day of fundraising on Thursday at the home of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk with a reception that drew about 100 people including Bradley Whitford, Rob Reiner and Martin Sheen. According to a source knowledgeable about the event, other attendees included interior designer Michael Smith and James Costos, former U.S. ambassador [...]

  • Pete Buttigieg

    Pete Buttigieg Makes Fundraising Blitz in Series of Hollywood-Centric Events

    Pete Buttigieg started a fundraising blitz through Los Angeles donor circles on Thursday, a reflection of the sudden interest in his unexpected rise as a serious candidate for the Democratic nomination. In contrast to previous visits to Los Angeles, where he has met individually with prominent bundlers and held meet and greets, his schedule includes [...]

  • MPAA Logo

    Gail MacKinnon Takes on Expanded Duties at MPAA

    WASHINGTON — Gail MacKinnon has been promoted to senior executive vice president of global policy and government affairs at the MPAA. MacKinnon will oversee all of the trade organization’s international advocacy and policy, including the Asia-Pacific regions and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. MacKinnon joined the MPAA in 2017 as executive vice president for [...]

  • Mark Zuckerberg Facebook

    Facebook Should Be Broken Up Because Mark Zuckerberg Has 'Unchecked Power,' Company Co-Founder Says

    Chris Hughes, who co-founded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg and others 15 years ago when they were students at Harvard, believes the federal government should dismantle the extraordinarily powerful social-media giant. In a 5,700-word New York Times op-ed piece published Thursday, Hughes argued that Zuckerberg holds “unchecked power” that is “unprecedented and un-American.” “Mark is a [...]

  • Joe Biden Headlines First Hollywood Fundraisers

    Joe Biden Headlines First Hollywood Fundraisers of 2020 Campaign

    Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of about 300 people on Wednesday evening at the home of James Costos and Michael Smith in his first fundraising swing through Los Angeles since announcing his 2020 presidential bid. A who’s who of Hollywood’s longtime political class, including Jeffrey Katzenberg, Tom Rothman, Rob Reiner and Chris Silbermann were [...]

  • Georgia Secretary of State and Republican

    MPAA Says It's Monitoring Court Outcome of Georgia's Abortion Law

    The MPAA said that it will continue to monitor what happens to Georgia’s new law restricting abortion after some industry figures have called for a boycott in the wake of passage of the legislation. In a statement, MPAA spokesman Chris Ortman said on Wednesday, “Film and television production in Georgia supports more than 92,000 jobs [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad