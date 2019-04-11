×
Julian Assange Charged by U.S. With Computer Hacking Conspiracy

Ted Johnson

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — U.S. federal prosecutors announced the indictment of Julian Assange after he was arrested Thursday at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London.

Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, faces a charge related to the site’s publication of a trove of classified U.S. military and intelligence documents in 2010. Prosecutors claim Assange engaged in a conspiracy with Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst, to help crack a password connected to Department of Defense computers. Manning used the computers to obtain classified records and download them to WikiLeaks.

Prosecutors allege Assange and Manning had “real time” discussions over the transmission of classified records. During one exchange, according to prosecutors, Manning told Assange that “after this upload, that’s all I really have got left.”  Assange then told Manning that “curious eyes never run dry in my experience.”

The charge against Assange carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. U.S. authorities are working on extraditing Assange under the terms of a treaty with the United Kingdom.

Assange had taken refuge inside the Ecuadorean Embassy for the past seven years. That was to avoid extradition to Sweden on allegations of sexual assault, although those charges have since been dropped.

Scotland Yard said its officers were invited into the embassy by the Ecuadorean ambassador following the South American government’s withdrawal of asylum for Assange. Ecuadorean president Lenin Moreno issued a statement on Twitter saying he had decided to end the diplomatic asylum after Assange “violated, repeatedly, clear-cut provisions of the conventions on diplomatic asylum…despite the fact that he was requested on several occasions to respect and abide by these rules.”

On Twitter, WikiLeaks posted a statement from Assange’s U.S. attorney, Barry J. Pollack, who said that it was “bitterly disappointing that a country to whom it has extended citizenship and asylum to be arrested in its embassy. First and foremost, we hope that the UK will now give Mr. Assange access to proper health care, which he has been denied for seven years. Once his health care needs have been addressed, the UK courts will need to resolve what appears to be an unprecedented effort by the United States seeking to extradite a foreign journalist to face criminal charges for publishing truthful information.”

  • Julian Assange Charged by U.S. With

    Julian Assange Charged by U.S. With Computer Hacking Conspiracy

  • Michael Avenatti arrested

    DOJ to Indict Michael Avenatti on Tax Charges

    Federal prosecutors planned to hold a news conference Thursday to announce additional charges against attorney Michael Avenatti, including a 36-count grand jury indictment on tax charges. Avenatti already is facing charges in Los Angeles and New York of bank fraud, misappropriating client funds, and trying to extort Nike. U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna and IRS Criminal Investigation [...]

  • Baywatch

    Pamela Anderson Attacks U.K. Following Julian Assange Arrest

    Pamela Anderson has taken to Twitter to berate the U.K. and Ecuadorean governments following the arrest of Julian Assange in London Thursday morning. Anderson called Britain “America’s bitch” suggesting the arrest was a way to provide a diversion from “your idiotic Brexit bullshit.” In a series of tweets the former “Baywatch” actress, who befriended Assange [...]

  • Julian Assange Arrested Inside Ecuadorean Embassy

    Julian Assange Arrested Inside Ecuadorean Embassy in London

    Julian Assange has been arrested inside the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where he took refuge seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden on allegations of sexual assault. Although that case has since been dropped, Scotland Yard said Thursday that it had arrested the WikiLeaks founder on a 2012 warrant “for failing to surrender” to [...]

  • Bob IgerSimon Weisenthal Gala honoring Bob

    Disney's Bob Iger Blasts Political Discourse and Social Media: 'We Can Do Better'

    Bob Iger didn’t mince words while being honored Thursday by the Simon Wiesenthal Center. Upon receiving the Humanitarian Award at the organization’s National Tribute Dinner from Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Walt Disney Co. chairman and CEO delivered a scathing critique of social media and the current state of political discourse. “Hate and anger are dragging us [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney's Bob Iger, Alan Horn to Co-host Fundraiser for 2020 Senate Democrats

    Walt Disney Co. chairman and CEO Bob Iger is co-hosting and event next week with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and a series of Democrats seeking reelection in 2020, as the party hopes to win back the majority. Also co-hosting the “cocktails and conversation” event are Alan Horn, the chairman of Walt Disney Studios, and [...]

  • U.S. Capitol

    House Passes Bill to Restore Net Neutrality Rules

    WASHINGTON — The House passed a bill to restore the FCC’s rules of the road for the internet, but the legislation is likely to be blocked in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said it was “dead on arrival.” The vote was 232-190. The bill, the Save the Internet Act, draw support [...]

