Julian Assange Sentenced to Nearly a Year in Jail

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail on Wednesday for breaching the conditions of his bail when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London.

More to come.

