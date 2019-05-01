Julian Assange Sentenced to Nearly a Year in Jail

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail on Wednesday for breaching the conditions of his bail when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London.
More to come.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail on Wednesday for breaching the conditions of his bail when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London.
More to come.
As Tel Aviv gears up for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in the coastal Israeli city May 14 through 18, the entertainment industry non-profit Creative Community For Peace (CCFP) has released a statement in support of the internationally-attended and globally-televised event, which promotes musical acts from all over the world. The statement, signed [...]
WASHINGTON — As thousands of Beltway journalists, politicos and media executives gathered at the Washington Hilton for the White House Correspondents Association dinner, Bill and Hillary Clinton were appearing onstage across town for an event that actually did feature a comedian, Comedy Central’s Jordan Klepper. The event, at DAR Constitution Hall, was the Clintons’ latest [...]
WASHINGTON — President Trump may have succeeded in drawing attention to a rally on the same night as the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, but the annual Beltway event went on as if it didn’t matter that the administration was boycotting it. At the Washington Hilton, there were few celebrities, not even that many elected [...]
During a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday night, Donald Trump called Jussie Smollett a “third-rate actor” whose highly-publicized case was a “disgrace to our Nation.” “It’s MAGA country,” he told the crowd. “I didn’t hear that term until that third rate actor in Chicago went out and said I was beaten up [...]
The WHCA will host its annual dinner Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET. President Donald Trump will not be attending the dinner for the third year in a row. American presidents and statesmen biographer, Ron Chernow, will be the featured speaker this year. Chernow wrote the biography of Alexander Hamilton that inspired Lin-Manuel Miranda to write [...]
WASHINGTON — Executives from Facebook, Comcast Cable, Tegna, Gray Televison and Sinclair Broadcast Group are among the participants in a two-day Department of Justice workshop next week on competition in TV and digital advertising. The event, to be held on May 2 and 3, will “explore industry dynamics in media advertising and the implications for [...]
WASHINGTON — Michael Beschloss, the presidential historian, on Thursday posted a photo from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner some 95 years ago: All men in tuxes, lined up at long tables, and no celebrities of their day among them. 1923 White House Correspondents Association dinner: #LOC pic.twitter.com/SOsqAr8d4l — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) April 25, 2019 [...]