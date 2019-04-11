×

Julian Assange Found Guilty in U.K. Court

Julian Assange Arrested
CREDIT: Rob Pinney/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

Julian Assange has been found guilty of failing to surrender to authorities in Britain. Following his arrest Thursday morning the WikiLeaks founder was taken before Westminster Magistrates Court later in the day to answer the charge he was officially arrested for, dating from a 2012 warrant. Assange could face up to 12 months in a British prison.

The U.K. judge hearing the case called Assange’s behavior that “of a narcissist who cannot get beyond his own selfish interest.” He was then sent to Southwark Crown Court for sentencing.

Assange was arrested inside the Ecuadorean Embassy in London Thursday morning by Scotland Yard officers, who were invited into the embassy by the the Ecuadorean ambassador following the South American government’s withdrawal of asylum. Assange took refuge in the embassy in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden on allegations of sexual assault. Although that case has since been dropped, a British arrest warrant remained open for the WikiLeaks founder “for failing to surrender” to authorities.

His arrest opens up the possibility of extradition to the U.S. on federal charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. Assange’s lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, said she would fight the extradition request which set “a dangerous precedent.”

“We’ve today received a warrant and a provisional extradition request from the United States alleging that he has conspired with Chelsea Manning in relation to the materials published by WikiLeaks in 2010,” said Robinson, speaking outside the British court. “This sets a dangerous precedent for all media organisations and journalists in Europe and elsewhere around the world. This precedent means that any journalist can be extradited for prosecution in the United States for having published truthful information about the United States.”

The U.K. government must now decide whether to grant the extradition request. If convicted Assange could face up to five years in U.S. prison.

Assange has long feared extradition to the U.S. to face allegations of leaking embarrassing top-secret U.S. documents, where some have called for Assange face the death penalty. In April 2017, former U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions called Assange’s arrest a “priority.”

Announcing his decision to end Assange’s political asylum, Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said he had “requested Great Britain to guarantee that Mr. Assange would not be extradited to a country where he could face torture or the death penalty.” He said the British government had confirmed this in writing.

Assange could also face renewed pressure to appear in Sweden. Elisabeth Massi Fritz, the lawyer for the Swedish woman whose case against Assange was the initial cause of his exile at the embassy, issued a statement to Britain’s Guardian newspaper saying she was going to do everything possible “to get the Swedish police investigation re-opened so that Assange can be extradited to Sweden and prosecuted  for rape.”

The activist’s friend Pamela Anderson, a frequent visitor during his time at the embassy, attacked the U.K. government on Twitter for its actions.

