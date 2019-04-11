×
Julian Assange Arrested Inside Ecuadorean Embassy in London

By

International Editor

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Julian Assange has been arrested inside the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been holed up for nearly seven years to avoid extradition to face allegations of sexual assault.

That case in Sweden has since been dropped, but Scotland Yard said Thursday its officers had arrested Assange inside the embassy and that he would appear in court “as soon as is possible.”

Ecuadorean president Lenin Moreno issued a statement on Twitter in which he said Ecuador had decided to terminate the diplomatic asylum granted to Assange after he had “violated, repeatedly, clear cut provisions of the conventions on diplomatic asylum of Havana and Caracus, despite the fact that he was requested on several occasions to respect and abide by these rules.”

Moreno said that Assange had shown “discourteous and aggressive behavior” against Ecuador, which has hosted the WikiLeaks founder in its London embassy for six years and ten months. He went on to say that Assange had “particularly violated the norm of not intervening in the internal affairs of other states” referencing WikiLeaks publication of Vatican documents in January 2019.

Related

“The patience of Ecuador has reached its limit on the behavior of Mr Assange,” said Moreno.

Moreno inherited the situation following his election in 2017 and spoke of Assange’s violations of the conditions of his asylum to the Ecuadorean radio broadcasters association on April 2. Assange’s asylum began during the presidency of Rafael Correa.

WikiLeaks said Ecuador had “illigally (sic) terminated Assange political asylum in violation of international law” and posted a link for supporters to donate to a defence fund. Using the hashtag #ProtectJulian it accused “powerful actors, including CIA” of being “engaged in a sophisticated effort to dehumanise, delegitimise and imprison” Assange.

is man is a son, a father, a brother. He has won dozens of journalism awards. He’s been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize every year since 2010. Powerful actors, including CIA, are engaged in a sophisticated effort to dehumanise, delegitimize and imprison him.

In a statement, Alan Duncan, the British minister of state for Europe and the Americas, said the British government was “very grateful” to the Government of Ecuador under Moreno “for the action they have taken.” He said today’s events had followed “extensive dialogue” between the U.K. and Ecuador.  “It is absolutely right that Assange will face justice in the proper way in the U.K.,” said Duncan. “It is for the courts to decide what happens next.”

More follows.

    Julian Assange has been arrested inside the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been holed up for nearly seven years to avoid extradition to face allegations of sexual assault. That case in Sweden has since been dropped, but Scotland Yard said Thursday its officers had arrested Assange inside the embassy and that [...]

