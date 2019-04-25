Joe Biden Officially Joins 2020 Race for President

Former Vice President Joe Biden officially threw his hat into the ring on Thursday, joining a crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates.

The 76-year old Biden is hoping that his name recognition, status as an elder statesman, and appeal to labor organizations and working class voters will lift him above the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, candidates who have dominated early conversation. He will also make the case that his background puts him in a better position to defeat President Donald Trump and to win back working class white voters who backed the Republican in 2016.

Biden made his announcement in a campaign video, saying “The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America, America, is at stake.”

However, Biden faces many hurdles. He is perceived as a centrist at a time when his party his moving toward the left. Biden also is an older white man in an era when many Democrats want to elevate a candidate of color or a female standard bearer. In his video message, Biden slammed Trump for his response to the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which he appeared to be sympathetic to white supremacists.

“He said there were quote some very fine people on both sides,” Biden said. “With those words, the President of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime.”

More to come…