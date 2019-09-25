×

Joe Biden to Appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Amid Trump Impeachment Probe

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joe Biden Regrets Not Running for President
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Former Vice President Joe Biden will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight, as he finds himself in the middle of the impeachment probe of President Trump.

The late-night show will mark Biden’s first public appearance since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry late Tuesday afternoon. The House is looking into whether Trump abused his office by urging Ukraine’s president to dig up dirt on the former vice president.

While in Los Angeles, Biden will also attend three fundraisers, including one this evening in Bel-Air. Biden was scheduled to appear at another fundraiser in Baltimore on Tuesday night, but was waylaid by traffic. Addressing the group by speakerphone, he reiterated remarks he had made earlier in the day about the Ukraine probe, saying that Trump could not be allowed to get away with “shredding” the Constitution.

“The reason I’m being attacked is most polls show me beating him by 10 to 15 points, so I’m not at all surprised I’ve become the object of his affection and attention,” Biden said, according to a pool report. “This goes well beyond me. This is a national problem. This isn’t a Democratic problem. This isn’t a Republican problem. If I dropped out tomorrow, the fact is we can’t let this happen.”

Related

The White House released a transcript of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday morning, in which Trump brought up Biden and his son Hunter Biden, and encouraged Zelensky to investigate. Zelensky readily agreed. The Washington Post has reported that Trump ordered his staff to withhold military aid to Ukraine more than a week before the call. The funding was released earlier this month.

Kimmel has addressed the issue in his monologue over the last couple of days.

Biden made his first late-night appearance of the campaign earlier this month, when he appeared on “The Late Show with Steven Colbert.”

Following the taping this afternoon, Biden is scheduled to appear this evening at the home of Sean and Teresa Burton. Sean Burton is the CEO of CityView, a real estate private equity firm, and the president of the Los Angeles Airport Commission. The event is co-hosted by Cynthia Telles and Joe Waz, a senior adviser at Comcast, and Kimberly and Joshua Perttula. Joshua Perttula is a real estate investor and public affairs consultant.

Biden will also attend a fundraising lunch in Manhattan Beach, at the home of Dr. Sanjay Khurana and his wife Mona Khurana. On Thursday, Biden will attend another lunch fundraiser, this time at the San Marino home of Amy and Jules Buenabenta.

Tickets to the events cost $1,000. Donors who give $2,800 — the individual limit for the primary — will get a photo with the former vice president.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Joe Biden Regrets Not Running for

    Joe Biden to Appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Amid Trump Impeachment Probe

    Former Vice President Joe Biden will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight, as he finds himself in the middle of the impeachment probe of President Trump. The late-night show will mark Biden’s first public appearance since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry late Tuesday afternoon. The House is looking into whether Trump abused his [...]

  • Soros

    Film Review: 'Soros'

    “The Joker” is destined to be the super-villain movie of the season for most filmgoers, obviously. But there’s a certain breed of conservative that might save that honor for “Soros,” a new documentary about billionaire George Soros, the do-gooder bogeyman the right loves to hate. Dinesh D’Souza hasn’t yet gotten around to making a feature [...]

  • President Donald Trump speaks before signing

    White House Transcript: Trump Asked Ukraine President to Investigate Biden

    President Donald Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden during a July 25 phone call, according to a transcript released by the White House on Wednesday. “There’s a lot talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want [...]

  • Nancy Pelosi

    Nancy Pelosi Launches Impeachment Inquiry of President Trump

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, following reports that he pressured Ukraine to investigate his political opponent. “The president must be held accountable,” Pelosi said. “No one is above the law.” Pelosi has faced mounting pressure from her membership, which swung strongly in favor of pursuing impeachment as [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Peter Coyote Riffs on 'Country Music' and How He Admires and Challenges Ken Burns

    Though an instantly recognizable face from films such as “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “A Walk to Remember” and “Erin Brockovich,” it is Peter Coyote’s voice — a coolly authoritative baritone with a Zen master’s holy roll — that has endeared him to documentary lovers and makers. Alrhough director-writer Alex Gibney used Coyote’s wisened narration for “Enron: [...]

  • Lowell Smokes Cafe Marijuana

    With Cannabis Lounges, On-Site Consumption, Marijuana-Infused Meals Go Legit

    Can this century’s Roaring ’20s repeat history but with pre-rolled joints instead of whiskey flasks and soccer moms as the new flappers? This month, West Hollywood will see the opening of the nation’s first at least quasi-legal cannabis consumption lounge, officially dubbed Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Café, located at 1211 N. La Brea between Fountain [...]

  • President Donald Trump waves as he

    Trump Holds Fundraiser in Hollywood's Backyard

    President Trump paid a visit to Los Angeles on Tuesday, as part of a West Coast fundraising swing expected to raise $15 million. Trump is set to appear at a dinner at developer Geoffrey Palmer’s house in Beverly Hills, where tickets range from $1,000 to $100,000 for VIPs. Though set in Hollywood’s backyard, the event [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad