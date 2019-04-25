Joe Biden Lines Up Extensive List of Obama Backers for First Hollywood Event (EXCLUSIVE)

Joe Biden has lined up a long list of co-hosts for his first Hollywood-centric fundraising event, including a number of industry figures who were active in President Barack Obama’s presidential runs.

The list of co-hosts for the May 8 event at the home of James Costos and Michael Smith includes Colleen and Bradley Bell, Peter and Megan Chernin, Chris Silbermann and Julia Franz, Jon Vein and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, Tom Rothman and Jessica Harper, Michael Lombardo and Sonny Ward, Eric Ortner, Terry Press Marx, Rob and Michele Reiner and Eric Schmidt and Rob Reiner, according to the invite.

Also on the list of co-hosts are Cookie Parker, Richard Blum, Jane and Craig Gering, Doug Hickey, Martha Karsh, Janet Keller, Lena Kennedy and Sarah and Joe Kiani. Another co-host is Rufus Gifford, who was finance director for Obama’s 2012 election campaign and went on to serve as U.S. ambassador to Denmark.

The event is priced at $2,800 per person, with those who raise $10,000 listed as co-hosts.

Biden announced his long-anticipated presidential campaign on Thursday in a video that took aim at President Donald Trump and his response to the Charlottesville, Va., riots in August 2017. He’s reportedly attending a fundraiser on Thursday evening, with co-hosts including Comcast’s David L. Cohen.

Biden will be a guest on ABC’s “The View” on Friday, in what is being billed as his first sit-down interview since announcing his candidacy.