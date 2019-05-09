×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joe Biden Headlines First Hollywood Fundraisers of 2020 Campaign

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All

Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of about 300 people on Wednesday evening at the home of James Costos and Michael Smith in his first fundraising swing through Los Angeles since announcing his 2020 presidential bid.

A who’s who of Hollywood’s longtime political class, including Jeffrey Katzenberg, Peter Chernin, Rob Reiner and Chris Silbermann were among the long list of co-hosts for the event, which was priced at $2,800 per person. Among those also at the event were Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, Aubrey Plaza, Michelle Kwan and Jason Collins.

The crowd cheered as Biden spoke from a stage, flanked by two American flags, of the need to bring the country together and heal political divisions. Some shouted “Go Joe!” as he spoke.

“I promise you if we elect a Democrat this time — I predict to you whether it is me or someone else — but I guarantee you if it’s me, what’s gonna happen is, we’re going to see this country come together like it hasn’t in a long time,” Biden said, according to a pool report, to a crowd that gathered on the home’s front lawn under heat lamps. “Because people are tired, they’re sick and tired of what’s happening. Let’s lift our heads up. Again, not a joke, remember who the hell we are.”

Related

He said that about a half dozen of the attendees had called him over the past two years to urge him to run, evening saying, “You don’t have a choice — run. This is not about you.” “I said, ‘Thank you very much,'” as the crowd laughed.

A portion of Biden’s remarks focused on the need to boost the middle class. Even though the stock market is up and corporate profits are soaring, “many are left behind.”

He then was critical of the Wall Street mentality. “Since when are they the only job creators? Since when has that happened? Since when has it become the fact that there’s no obligation to employees?” He added, “Stockholders aren’t the only job creators.”

Biden said that the press would be allowed in to “every single fundraiser I do” because “I don’t want to hear anybody say we are doing things in secret.”

Costos is a former HBO executive who became U.S. Ambassador to Spain during President Barack Obama’s second term. Smith is an interior designer, who did a redo of the Oval Office during the Obama presidency.

They introduced Biden, and Costos noted that during the Obama years the vice president spoke out in favor of same-sex marriage and was a champion for intellectual property protection, a key issue for the entertainment industry.

Earlier in the day, Biden appeared at a noontime fundraiser at the Hancock Park home of Joe Waz, senior strategic adviser for Comcast, and his wife Cynthia Telles, who is on the board of Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan. About 250 attendees were at the event, and Biden spoke for about 20 minutes, according to a pool report. Tickets started at $250 per person.

As he did in his announcement video, Biden cited the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., as a reason why he is running for president. He also said that while many of those at the event were “extremely successful people,” they also likely came from “pretty modest backgrounds.” And he jokes that some of them own companies or are on boards of companies, and that he comes from the “corporate state of Delaware,” according to the pool report.

He also gave a warning of what will happen if Trump is reelected.

“Four years of this president will be an aberration in a moment in history; eight years will fundamentally change who we are beginning particularly in foreign policy,” he said.

About dozen protesters from the National Union of Healthcare Workers were outside the event, and they held signs and chanted “Kaiser, Kaiser, you can’t hide. We can see your greedy side.” The union represents Kaiser’s 3,500 mental health clinicians in California.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Politics

  • Joe Biden Headlines First Hollywood Fundraisers

    Joe Biden Headlines First Hollywood Fundraisers of 2020 Campaign

    Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of about 300 people on Wednesday evening at the home of James Costos and Michael Smith in his first fundraising swing through Los Angeles since announcing his 2020 presidential bid. A who’s who of Hollywood’s longtime political class, including Jeffrey Katzenberg, Peter Chernin, Rob Reiner and Chris Silbermann were [...]

  • Georgia Secretary of State and Republican

    MPAA Says It's Monitoring Court Outcome of Georgia's Abortion Law

    The MPAA said that it will continue to monitor what happens to Georgia’s new law restricting abortion after some industry figures have called for a boycott in the wake of passage of the legislation. In a statement, MPAA spokesman Chris Ortman said on Wednesday, “Film and television production in Georgia supports more than 92,000 jobs [...]

  • George Clooney'Catch-22' TV Show Premiere, Arrivals,

    George Clooney Confident Donald Trump Can Be Defeated in 2020

    George Clooney isn’t ready to endorse any of the democratic candidates for president just yet. “I’m going to stay out of the primaries, [but] I’ll fundraise for anybody that is out there that’s interested in trying to make this president a one-term president.” Clooney told Variety on Tuesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of [...]

  • Joe Biden Regrets Not Running for

    Hollywood Democrats Will Turn Out for Biden, But Few Are Ready to Commit to a Candidate

    When Joe Biden made one of his first treks to Hollywood for his last presidential race, in 2007, his fundraising had been paltry, he was having trouble getting donors’ attention, and much of showbiz was siding either with the presumed front runner, Hillary Clinton, or the historic upstart, Barack Obama.  “I haven’t asked for anything [...]

  • Robert Mueller Spotted With Actor David

    Robert Mueller Spotted With 'NCIS,' 'Man from U.N.C.L.E.' Actor David McCallum

    WASHINGTON — Spotting in D.C. of Special Counsel Robert Mueller spread quickly on social media, even more so in the aftermath of the release of his report on Russian election interference and Democrats’ efforts to get him to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. So there was a great deal of curiosity when photographer Al [...]

  • President Donald Trump listens to a

    Hundreds of Former Federal Prosecutors Say Trump Would Be Indicted Were He Not President

    WASHINGTON — Nearly 400 former federal prosecutors have signed on to a statement concluding that President Trump would be facing obstruction of justice charges were he not in the White House. The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel has a policy against the indictment of a sitting president, but the prosecutors conclude that Special Counsel [...]

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests. Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad