×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

J.J. Abrams, Katie McGrath to Host Fundraiser for Kamala Harris

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrathVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
CREDIT: John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Kamala Harris, continuing to draw support from high-profile Hollywood donors, will headline a fundraiser in Los Angeles next month at the Pacific Palisades home of J.J. Abrams and his wife, producer Katie McGrath.

The March 20 event, an evening reception, is priced at $2,800 per person, with those who write and raise $10,000 listed as co-hosts, according a copy of the invite. Abrams and McGrath are longtime Democratic donors. Abrams just wrapped principal photography on the latest in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Harris already drew a mix of high-level studio executives, actors, writers and directors to an event earlier this month at the home of Universal’s Jeff Shell and his wife, Laura, in what was the first major industry-centric fundraiser for a 2020 presidential candidate. She’s been also racking up endorsements in California, most recently Gov. Gavin Newsom and activist Dolores Huerta.

The list of co-chairs for the March 20 event include a long list of co-hosts that include WME Entertainment’s Ari Emanuel, ICM’s Chris Silbermann and Charter Communications’ Julia Franz, political consultant Jennifer Gonring, attorney Matt Johnson and his wife, documentary filmmaker Yasmine Johnson, Universal’s Donna Langley, producer Shonda Rhimes, attorney Nina Shaw, producer Damon Lee and CAA’s Michelle Kydd Lee and CAA’s Hylda Queally.

Related

Industry donors already are seeing a steady stream of 2020 candidates trekking to Los Angeles to raise campaign cash.

This week, with Congress out of session, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will appear at two events. On Thursday, he’ll be at a lunch in West Hollywood, with hosts including Noah Mamet, Frankie Quintero and Max Benator, and later at a dinner reception at the home of the Gersh Agency’s Bob Gersh and his wife, Linda, a philanthropist, according to an invite.

Also on Thursday, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who is mulling a presidential run, will be joined by his wife Connie Schultz for an event at the home of accountant Steve Blatt and his wife, Lizzie. The event will raise money for Brown’s America Works PAC, with tickets starting at $1,000 per person.

Other candidates are raising for their 2020 campaigns. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Alabama) is holding a fundraiser on Thursday at the home of attorney Tom Hoberman and his wife, Ellen, a philanthropist.

Newly elected congresswoman Katie Hill and Katie Porter, meanwhile, already have an eye on 2020 and are holding an event on Wednesday night at the home of Sharon Morrill, according to an invite. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will be at the event as a special guest.

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More Politics

  • J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrathVanity Fair

    J.J. Abrams, Katie McGrath to Host Fundraiser for Kamala Harris

    Kamala Harris, continuing to draw support from high-profile Hollywood donors, will headline a fundraiser in Los Angeles next month at the Pacific Palisades home of J.J. Abrams and his wife, producer Katie McGrath. The March 20 event, an evening reception, is priced at $2,800 per person, with those who write and raise $10,000 listed as [...]

  • Roger Stone, longtime advisor to President

    Judge Orders New Hearing With Roger Stone After Instagram Post

    WASHINGTON — U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has ordered a hearing for Thursday to consider whether to modify her limited gag order on Roger Stone, or to even revoke the the conditions of his release, in light of his Instagram post in that featured a photo of her with the symbol of a rifle [...]

  • Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), speaks during

    Bernie Sanders Announces 2020 Presidential Run

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced he would again run for president, promising in an interview Tuesday on “CBS This Morning” that that “we’re gonna win.” Sanders aggressively challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016, and his focus on economic populism has helped shift the party leftward, as is evident as the field of [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Rails Against 'SNL,' Again, And Suggests 'Retribution' for NBC

    WASHINGTON — President Trump once again took aim at “Saturday Night Live,” suggesting that there should be a price to pay by TV networks for delivering such scathing satire. “Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without [...]

  • Roger Stone (L), longtime advisor to

    Judge Places Gag Order on Roger Stone Case

    WASHINGTON — A federal judge imposed a gag order on Roger Stone’s legal proceedings that places some limitations on what he, his lawyers, and other parties say about the case. Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, was arrested last month after special counsel Robert Mueller brought charges that he misled the House Intelligence Committee [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad