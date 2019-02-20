J.J. Abrams, Katie McGrath to Host Fundraiser for Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, continuing to draw support from high-profile Hollywood donors, will headline a fundraiser in Los Angeles next month at the Pacific Palisades home of J.J. Abrams and his wife, producer Katie McGrath.

The March 20 event, an evening reception, is priced at $2,800 per person, with those who write and raise $10,000 listed as co-hosts, according a copy of the invite. Abrams and McGrath are longtime Democratic donors. Abrams just wrapped principal photography on the latest in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Harris already drew a mix of high-level studio executives, actors, writers and directors to an event earlier this month at the home of Universal’s Jeff Shell and his wife, Laura, in what was the first major industry-centric fundraiser for a 2020 presidential candidate. She’s been also racking up endorsements in California, most recently Gov. Gavin Newsom and activist Dolores Huerta.

The list of co-chairs for the March 20 event include a long list of co-hosts that include WME Entertainment’s Ari Emanuel, ICM’s Chris Silbermann and Charter Communications’ Julia Franz, political consultant Jennifer Gonring, attorney Matt Johnson and his wife, documentary filmmaker Yasmine Johnson, Universal’s Donna Langley, producer Shonda Rhimes, attorney Nina Shaw, producer Damon Lee and CAA’s Michelle Kydd Lee and CAA’s Hylda Queally.

Industry donors already are seeing a steady stream of 2020 candidates trekking to Los Angeles to raise campaign cash.

This week, with Congress out of session, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will appear at two events. On Thursday, he’ll be at a lunch in West Hollywood, with hosts including Noah Mamet, Frankie Quintero and Max Benator, and later at a dinner reception at the home of the Gersh Agency’s Bob Gersh and his wife, Linda, a philanthropist, according to an invite.

Also on Thursday, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who is mulling a presidential run, will be joined by his wife Connie Schultz for an event at the home of accountant Steve Blatt and his wife, Lizzie. The event will raise money for Brown’s America Works PAC, with tickets starting at $1,000 per person.

Other candidates are raising for their 2020 campaigns. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Alabama) is holding a fundraiser on Thursday at the home of attorney Tom Hoberman and his wife, Ellen, a philanthropist.

Newly elected congresswoman Katie Hill and Katie Porter, meanwhile, already have an eye on 2020 and are holding an event on Wednesday night at the home of Sharon Morrill, according to an invite. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will be at the event as a special guest.