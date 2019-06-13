×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jessica Biel Joins Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Lobby Against California Vaccine Bill

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
'The Sinner' film premiere
CREDIT: Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel joined the controversial anti-vaccination advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lobby against a California state pro-vaccine bill on Tuesday, revealed in several social media posts.

“Please say thank you to the courageous @jessicabiel for a busy and productive day at the California State House,” Kennedy posted on Tuesday with a series of pictures that also showed them talking with several legislators.

Biel came to join the lobby against SB 276, a state bill criticized by anti-vaccination advocates like Kennedy. If the bill were to pass, it would reduce medical exemptions from vaccinations that don’t have approval from state public health officers. Official estimates say the bill would cut down medical exemptions by about 40 percent.

Kennedy told The Daily Beast that he opposes the political red tape that he and Biel believe would force children to receive vaccinations.

“The biggest problem with the bill, which is something I think Jessica is concerned with, is that a doctor who has made a determination — if he has found children in this state whose doctors have determined that they’re too fragile to receive vaccinations — this bill would overrule the doctors and force them to be vaccinated anyways,” he said.

Related

He also said Biel was “extremely well-informed” and that she’s “upset about this issue because of its particular cruelty” and “she has friends who have been vaccine-injured who would be forced to leave the state.”

Vaccination supporters say that not only are those with documented medical conditions already covered by the bill, but it is exactly those with medical conditions who need the rest of the population to be vaccinated in order to avoid infection.

Another photo showed Biel and Kennedy with California State Assembly member Autumn Burke, who also opposes the bill and voted “no” on SB 277, a stringent vaccination bill in 2015.

A well-known anti-vaccination activist, Kennedy has stirred controversy by writing articles and publishing books on the claim that vaccinations cause autism, a claim refuted by scientists. In May, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy and Maeve Kennedy McKean publicly stated that their relative “has helped to spread dangerous misinformation over social media and is complicit in sowing distrust of the science behind vaccines.”

Several other California politicians shared pictures of their discussions with Biel and Kennedy.

Popular on Variety

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

More Politics

  • 'The Sinner' film premiere

    Jessica Biel Joins Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Lobby Against California Vaccine Bill

    Jessica Biel joined the controversial anti-vaccination advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lobby against a California state pro-vaccine bill on Tuesday, revealed in several social media posts. “Please say thank you to the courageous @jessicabiel for a busy and productive day at the California State House,” Kennedy posted on Tuesday with a series of pictures [...]

  • Hope Hicks Resigns

    Hope Hicks to Give Closed-Door Testimony to Judiciary Committee

    Hope Hicks, the chief communications officer at Fox, has agreed to answer questions before the House Judiciary Committee next week. The hearing will be held behind closed doors, but the committee will make a transcript available afterward. The committee is continuing to follow up on the report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Hicks is set [...]

  • Michael Wolff Fire and Fury

    5 Takeaways From Michael Wolff's 'Siege: Trump Under Fire'

    Michael Wolff’s “Siege: Trump Under Fire” looks at the 45th president’s second year in office, detailing everything from a potential indictment to Melania Trump’s mysterious hospitalization. It’s the follow-up to Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” and though this installment likely won’t reach the commercial heights of its predecessor, it’s certainly not lacking in titillating reveals. Several [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Says His Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’ Comment Was Taken Out of Context

    After first denying he made the comment, President Trump now says his remark describing Meghan Markle as “nasty” was taken out of context, telling Piers Morgan instead that he thinks the Duchess of Sussex is actually “very nice.” Trump called Markle “nasty” in an interview with British tabloid The Sun ahead of his three-day state [...]

  • U.S. Capitol

    Will the U.S. Break Up Big Tech? Don't Hold Your Breath

    Saber-rattling from D.C. about curbing the power of tech titans Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple has gotten louder. The growing backlash against Silicon Valley giants, who are viewed as harming competitors and wielding inordinate power over a key sector of the economy, could become part of the conversation in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. But [...]

  • Clarence Avant at 'The Black Godfather'

    'Black Godfather' Premiere Draws Music, Sports, Politics Heavies to Clarence Avant Doc

    For all of the Hollywood heavyweights — including Quincy Jones, Jamie Foxx, Sean Combs, Chadwick Boseman and Queen Latifah — who flocked to Monday’s premiere of Netflix’s “The Black Godfather” at Paramount Studios, the vibe was more akin to a family affair. That’s literally what this doc about the life and times of pioneering music [...]

  • White House Communications Director Hope Hicks,

    White House Directs Hope Hicks Not to Comply with House Subpoena

    The White House has instructed former aide Hope Hicks not to comply with a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee. Hicks, now the chief of communications at Fox, was asked to provide documents related to her time on the Trump campaign and her service in the White House. The committee also requested such documents from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad