×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jessica Biel: ‘I am Not Against Vaccinations’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jessica Biel clarified her stance on vaccinations after public outcry over news that the actress joined Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lobby against a California state pro-vaccine bill.

“I am not against vaccinations,” Biel wrote on Instagram Thursday morning. “I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians.”

Biel said she went to Sacramento to talk to California legislators about a proposed bill, explaining that her “concern” with the SB277 was solely regarding medical exemptions.

“My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state,” Biel said. “That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment.”

The state bill in question has been criticized by anti-vaccination advocates like Kennedy. If it were to pass, the bill would reduce medical exemptions from vaccines that don’t have approval from state public health officers.

View this post on Instagram

This week I went to Sacramento to talk to legislators in California about a proposed bill. I am not against vaccinations — I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians. My concern with #SB277 is solely regarding medical exemptions. My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state. That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment. I encourage everyone to read more on this issue and to learn about the intricacies of #SB277. Thank you to everyone who met with me this week to engage in this important discussion!

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Popular on Variety

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

More Politics

  • Jessica Biel Clarifies Anti-Vaccine Stance

    Jessica Biel: 'I am Not Against Vaccinations'

    Jessica Biel clarified her stance on vaccinations after public outcry over news that the actress joined Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lobby against a California state pro-vaccine bill. “I am not against vaccinations,” Biel wrote on Instagram Thursday morning. “I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated [...]

  • 'The Sinner' film premiere

    Jessica Biel Joins Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Lobby Against California Vaccine Bill

    Jessica Biel joined the controversial anti-vaccination advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lobby against a California state pro-vaccine bill on Tuesday, revealed in several social media posts. “Please say thank you to the courageous @jessicabiel for a busy and productive day at the California State House,” Kennedy posted on Tuesday with a series of pictures [...]

  • Hope Hicks Resigns

    Hope Hicks to Give Closed-Door Testimony to Judiciary Committee

    Hope Hicks, the chief communications officer at Fox, has agreed to answer questions before the House Judiciary Committee next week. The hearing will be held behind closed doors, but the committee will make a transcript available afterward. The committee is continuing to follow up on the report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Hicks is set [...]

  • Michael Wolff Fire and Fury

    5 Takeaways From Michael Wolff's 'Siege: Trump Under Fire'

    Michael Wolff’s “Siege: Trump Under Fire” looks at the 45th president’s second year in office, detailing everything from a potential indictment to Melania Trump’s mysterious hospitalization. It’s the follow-up to Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” and though this installment likely won’t reach the commercial heights of its predecessor, it’s certainly not lacking in titillating reveals. Several [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Says His Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’ Comment Was Taken Out of Context

    After first denying he made the comment, President Trump now says his remark describing Meghan Markle as “nasty” was taken out of context, telling Piers Morgan instead that he thinks the Duchess of Sussex is actually “very nice.” Trump called Markle “nasty” in an interview with British tabloid The Sun ahead of his three-day state [...]

  • U.S. Capitol

    Will the U.S. Break Up Big Tech? Don't Hold Your Breath

    Saber-rattling from D.C. about curbing the power of tech titans Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple has gotten louder. The growing backlash against Silicon Valley giants, who are viewed as harming competitors and wielding inordinate power over a key sector of the economy, could become part of the conversation in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. But [...]

  • Clarence Avant at 'The Black Godfather'

    'Black Godfather' Premiere Draws Music, Sports, Politics Heavies to Clarence Avant Doc

    For all of the Hollywood heavyweights — including Quincy Jones, Jamie Foxx, Sean Combs, Chadwick Boseman and Queen Latifah — who flocked to Monday’s premiere of Netflix’s “The Black Godfather” at Paramount Studios, the vibe was more akin to a family affair. That’s literally what this doc about the life and times of pioneering music [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad