Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Results ‘Pending Further Information’ Following Examination

Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy results are “pending further information,” according to a statement from the New York City Medical Examiner’s office.

“Today, a medical examiner performed the autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein. The ME’s determination is pending further information at this time,” chief medical examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said in the statement.

Sampson also confirmed the presence of a private pathologist (Dr. Michael Baden) at the autopsy, per the request of Epstein’s representatives — a “routine practice,” Sampson added.

Epstein died Saturday of suspected suicide two weeks after he was found injured in his cell with marks on his neck.

Previously, Manhattan federal prosecutors had charged Epstein in July with the sex trafficking of girls as young as 14 years old and the collection of child pornography. Epstein pled not guilty, but had he been convicted, he faced up to 45 years in prison.

The suicide also came a day after court records were unsealed in which Virginia Giuffre alleges that Epstein kept her as a teenage sex slave and forced her to have sex and perform erotic massages on a number of powerful people, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and former U.S. Senator George Mitchell. All three of the accused of denied the accusations.