Universal’s Jeff Shell to Host Kamala Harris for 2020 Campaign Fundraiser

Ted Johnson

Kamala Harris Democratic candidate for US President Kamala Harris, Oakland, USA - 27 Jan 2019
CREDIT: imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

Universal’s Jeff Shell will host a fundraiser for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign Saturday, in what is expected to draw heavily on entertainment industry supporters.

Sources said that Harris will appear at the event after one earlier in the day hosted by David Cooley, the CEO and founder of the Abbey, the West Hollywood eatery and nightclub.

The events mark the first official fundraisers by a 2020 Democratic candidate. Harris and other candidates have been contacted industry figures to draw support, even as a number of bundlers say that they want to wait a bit to see who enters the race.

Shell has been an active fundraiser in recent cycles. Last year, he hosted an event at his home for the reelection campaign of Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), and former President Barack Obama was one of the headliners.

Harris also may benefit from the decision by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti not to enter the presidential race, as some of his supporters had been waiting to see whether he would run. Both candidates have close ties to industry donors.

She announced her campaign last week, and her launch has established her as one of the top tier contenders in the race, even at this early stage. A CNN town hall on Monday drew almost two million viewers, setting a record for the cable news network’s town hall events for a single candidate.

