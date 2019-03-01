×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington, Launches Presidential Bid

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jay Inslee
CREDIT: Mary Schwalm/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Jay Inslee, now in his second term as governor of Washington state, announced a presidential bid on Friday, joining an ever-growing list of contenders for the Democratic nomination.

Inslee made his announcement in a web video, which was entirely focused on a single issue, tackling climate change.

“We’re the first generation to feel the sting of climate change, and we are the last that can do something about it,” Inslee said in the video.

He said he’s running for president because he’s the “only candidate who can make defeating climate change our nation’s number one priority.”

The video conveyed just how long Inslee has been warning about the issue, including clips of his tenure in the House of Representatives, where he served from 1999 to 2012.

The challenge for some of the lesser-known Democratic contenders will be to break through in fundraising and media attention. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) joined the race with higher name recognition, as will former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former Vice President Joe Biden, if they enter the race.

O’Rourke said this week that he will not run for Senate in 2020, and that he and his wife have made a decision about their plans that will be announced soon. Biden said he’s nearing a decision on whether to run.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Politics

  • Jay Inslee

    Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington, Launches Presidential Bid

    WASHINGTON — Jay Inslee, now in his second term as governor of Washington state, announced a presidential bid on Friday, joining an ever-growing list of contenders for the Democratic nomination. Inslee made his announcement in a web video, which was entirely focused on a single issue, tackling climate change. “We’re the first generation to feel [...]

  • Michael Cohen (C), former attorney to

    Michael Cohen to Return to Capitol Hill for Testimony on March 6

    WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen wrapped up three days of testimony on Capitol Hill on Thursday with a commitment to return. After spending much of the day testifying in closed session before the House Intelligence Committee, Cohen told reporters that he will be back on March 6 because “there is more to [...]

  • American, North Korean, and Vietnamese flags

    No Deal as Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un Summit Meeting Ends Early

    The summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un finished earlier than expected Thursday. The White House said that no deal had been reached. “The two leaders discussed various ways to advance de-nuclearization and economic-driven concepts…No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting [...]

  • Roger Stone, longtime advisor to President

    Judge: No Evidence Prosecutors Tipped CNN Off About Roger Stone's Arrest

    WASHINGTON — A federal judge said that there was “nothing in the record to substantiate” Roger Stone’s claim that prosecutors tipped CNN off to his Jan. 25 arrest. Stone, facing charges of lying to Congress and intimidating a witness, asked that Judge Amy Berman Jackson to look into whether Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team [...]

  • House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair

    Rep. Elijah Cummings on Michael Cohen: 'I Believe He Told the Truth'

    WASHINGTON — Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said that he found Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen credible. “I believe he told the truth,” he told reporters outside the hearing room late on Wednesday afternoon, following a marathon day of dramatic testimony from Cohen. Cummings also said that it [...]

  • Michelle Obama

    Michelle Obama Joins YouTube's Book Panel Discussion Special

    YouTube has tapped Michelle Obama to headline an original special, “BookTube,” slated to debut next month during Women’s History Month. The former First Lady will discuss her bestselling memoir “Becoming” with a panel of YouTubers.  John Green — best-selling author of books including “The Fault in Our Stars” and co-founder of YouTube channels vlogbrothers and [...]

  • Michael Cohen

    Live Updates as Michael Cohen Testifies Before Congress

    WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, is testifying today before the House Oversight Committee, but much is already known about what he will say. In his opening remarks, he calls Trump a “racist,” a “conman,” and a “cheat,” and he also suggests that his client instructed him to lie about the timing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad