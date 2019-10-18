Jane Fonda Arrested (Again) With Sam Waterston in Climate Change Protest

Jane Fonda was arrested again on Friday for protesting outside the Capitol in an effort to urge U.S. officials to take climate change seriously. This time, however, fellow “Grace and Frankie” actor Sam Waterston joined in on the protest and was also arrested.

“Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 17 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating in the unit block of First Street, SE.,” Eva Malecki, communications director with the Capitol Police, told Variety in a statement. She added that they were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

Tweets of the two actors with their hands restrained were posted to social media. This is the second week in a row where Fonda has been arrested as part of her ongoing Fire Drill Fridays campaign, for which she vowed to protest on the Capitol every Friday through the end of the year.

“I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created,” Fonda wrote on her website. “I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore – and even worse – empower – the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We can not continue to stand for this.”

The tweets show both Fonda and Waterston being detained by Capitol police.

Also arrested at this climate change protest blocking the road outside the Capitol: Law & Order actor Sam Waterston, who says this is his first time being arrested: pic.twitter.com/GVvCgv4RYK — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 18, 2019

Last Friday, 16 people were arrested and charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding after demonstrating on the Capitol.

On Fonda’s website, she praises young activist’s Greta Thunberg’s actions, saying “our demands center and uplift those of youth climate strikers across the country, who on September 20, 2019 sounded the alarm on the climate emergency and answered Greta Thunberg’s call to action.”

She also breaks down the five different demands that she hopes U.S. officials will pay attention to, from the “implementation of sustainable agriculture” to “respect of indigenous land and sovereignty.”