Hope Hicks to Give Closed-Door Testimony to Judiciary Committee

Hope Hicks, the chief communications officer at Fox, has agreed to answer questions before the House Judiciary Committee next week.

The hearing will be held behind closed doors, but the committee will make a transcript available afterward. The committee is continuing to follow up on the report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Hicks is set to appear on June 19.

“It is important to hear from Ms. Hicks, who was a key witness for the special counsel,” said chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) in a statement. “Ms. Hicks understands that the committee will be free to pose questions as it sees fit, including about her time on the Trump campaign and her time in the White House.”

Hicks may invoke executive privilege and refuse to answer some of the committee’s questions.

Last week, Hicks refused to comply with a subpoena for documents, at the direction of the White House. Hicks did agree to turn over records from her time as an aide on the Trump campaign.

The committee has sought testimony from several other former White House officials, including former White House counsel Don McGahn.

On Monday, the committee reached an agreement with the Department of Justice to get access to some evidence underlying the Mueller report.