Hillary Clinton Reads the Mueller Report (Watch)

WASHINGTON — As thousands of Beltway journalists, politicos and media executives gathered at the Washington Hilton for the White House Correspondents Association dinner, Bill and Hillary Clinton were appearing onstage across town for an event that actually did feature a comedian, Comedy Central’s Jordan Klepper.
The event, at DAR Constitution Hall, was the Clintons’ latest stop on their speaking tour, but this time they featured a video with Klepper in which Hillary Clinton reads portions of the Mueller report.
The video premise is that Klepper is doing a crowdfunding campaign in which Hillary Clinton reads an audio version of the Mueller report. In the video, the Clintons also accuse Attorney General William Barr of misrepresenting the contents of the 448-page document, which concluded that there was no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian sources. But Mueller left open the question of whether President Trump obstructed Justice.
At the event, the Clintons talked about the 2016 and 2020 elections.
Watch below:
Popular on Variety
'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel
Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala
WASHINGTON — As thousands of Beltway journalists, politicos and media executives gathered at the Washington Hilton for the White House Correspondents Association dinner, Bill and Hillary Clinton were appearing onstage across town for an event that actually did feature a comedian, Comedy Central’s Jordan Klepper. The event, at DAR Constitution Hall, was the Clintons’ latest [...]
WASHINGTON — President Trump may have succeeded in drawing attention to a rally on the same night as the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, but the annual Beltway event went on as if it didn’t matter that the administration was boycotting it. At the Washington Hilton, there were few celebrities, not even that many elected [...]
During a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday night, Donald Trump called Jussie Smollett a “third-rate actor” whose highly-publicized case was a “disgrace to our Nation.” “It’s MAGA country,” he told the crowd. “I didn’t hear that term until that third rate actor in Chicago went out and said I was beaten up [...]
The WHCA will host its annual dinner Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET. President Donald Trump will not be attending the dinner for the third year in a row. American presidents and statesmen biographer, Ron Chernow, will be the featured speaker this year. Chernow wrote the biography of Alexander Hamilton that inspired Lin-Manuel Miranda to write [...]
WASHINGTON — Executives from Facebook, Comcast Cable, Tegna, Gray Televison and Sinclair Broadcast Group are among the participants in a two-day Department of Justice workshop next week on competition in TV and digital advertising. The event, to be held on May 2 and 3, will “explore industry dynamics in media advertising and the implications for [...]
WASHINGTON — Michael Beschloss, the presidential historian, on Thursday posted a photo from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner some 95 years ago: All men in tuxes, lined up at long tables, and no celebrities of their day among them. 1923 White House Correspondents Association dinner: #LOC pic.twitter.com/SOsqAr8d4l — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) April 25, 2019 [...]
President Scarlett Johansson, anyone? While she may not be running for office at the moment, Johansson says a campaign may be in her future. “Maybe some time in the future,” she says when asked if her political activism has inspired her own aspirations. “I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics. [...]