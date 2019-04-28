×
Hillary Clinton Reads the Mueller Report (Watch)

Ted Johnson

Hillary Clinton
CREDIT: Diane Bondareff/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — As thousands of Beltway journalists, politicos and media executives gathered at the Washington Hilton for the White House Correspondents Association dinner, Bill and Hillary Clinton were appearing onstage across town for an event that actually did feature a comedian, Comedy Central’s Jordan Klepper.

The event, at DAR Constitution Hall, was the Clintons’ latest stop on their speaking tour, but this time they featured a video with Klepper in which Hillary Clinton reads portions of the Mueller report.

The video premise is that Klepper is doing a crowdfunding campaign in which Hillary Clinton reads an audio version of the Mueller report. In the video, the Clintons also accuse Attorney General William Barr of misrepresenting the contents of the 448-page document, which concluded that there was no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian sources. But Mueller left open the question of whether President Trump obstructed Justice.
At the event, the Clintons talked about the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Watch below:

 

