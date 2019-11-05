Haim Saban Hosts Fundraiser for Speaker Nancy Pelosi Amid Impeachment Probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will attend a fundraiser Tuesday night at the Beverly Hills home of billionaire Haim Saban and his wife Cheryl, as the Democrats seek funds to retain their House majority in 2020.

Pelosi and House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries will both be in attendance to raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, according to multiple sources familiar with the event. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel is also co-hosting the fundraiser.

Saban, a longtime Democratic donor, has given $248,500 to the DCCC and its recount and building committees this year, plus another $248,500 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and its various committees, and $25,000 to the Democratic National Committee. He has not, however, contributed to any of the presidential campaigns, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Emanuel has given $2,800 to Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential bid, and has contributed to various Democratic Senate and House campaigns around the country.

Saban co-hosted a similar event for the DCCC in May at the home of Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn.

Pelosi is also a attending a lunch fundraiser Tuesday in Studio City, Calif., at the home of Liz Hirsch Naftali. The event is co-hosted by Dina LaPolt, Michelle Lewis, and former L.A. Controller Wendy Greuel. Donors are giving up to $5,600 to Pelosi’s re-election campaign.

Jeffries attended a fundraiser on Monday night at the home of music mogul Troy Carter. Jeffries addressed the crowd, which was full of prominent people in the music industry, telling them that Democrats are pursuing impeachment to defend the republic from an existential threat, according to a source who was in attendance.

Jeffries, who is from Brooklyn, was a key player in passage of the Music Modernization Act in 2018. He is widely seen as a top contender to one day succeed Pelosi as the leader of the House Democrats.