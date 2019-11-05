×

Haim Saban Hosts Fundraiser for Speaker Nancy Pelosi Amid Impeachment Probe

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Haim Saban
CREDIT: PAUL BUCK/EPA/Shutterstock

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will attend a fundraiser Tuesday night at the Beverly Hills home of billionaire Haim Saban and his wife Cheryl, as the Democrats seek funds to retain their House majority in 2020.

Pelosi and House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries will both be in attendance to raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, according to multiple sources familiar with the event. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel is also co-hosting the fundraiser.

Saban, a longtime Democratic donor, has given $248,500 to the DCCC and its recount and building committees this year, plus another $248,500 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and its various committees, and $25,000 to the Democratic National Committee. He has not, however, contributed to any of the presidential campaigns, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Emanuel has given $2,800 to Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential bid, and has contributed to various Democratic Senate and House campaigns around the country.

Saban co-hosted a similar event for the DCCC in May at the home of Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn.

Pelosi is also a attending a lunch fundraiser Tuesday in Studio City, Calif., at the home of Liz Hirsch Naftali. The event is co-hosted by Dina LaPolt, Michelle Lewis, and former L.A. Controller Wendy Greuel. Donors are giving up to $5,600 to Pelosi’s re-election campaign.

Jeffries attended a fundraiser on Monday night at the home of music mogul Troy Carter. Jeffries addressed the crowd, which was full of prominent people in the music industry, telling them that Democrats are pursuing impeachment to defend the republic from an existential threat, according to a source who was in attendance.

Jeffries, who is from Brooklyn, was a key player in passage of the Music Modernization Act in 2018. He is widely seen as a top contender to one day succeed Pelosi as the leader of the House Democrats.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Haim Saban

    Haim Saban Hosts Fundraiser for Speaker Nancy Pelosi Amid Impeachment Probe

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi will attend a fundraiser Tuesday night at the Beverly Hills home of billionaire Haim Saban and his wife Cheryl, as the Democrats seek funds to retain their House majority in 2020. Pelosi and House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries will both be in attendance to raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris

    Kamala Harris to Hold 'Fireside Chat' Fundraiser at UCB Theatre

    Kamala Harris will hold another Hollywood fundraiser next week, as she looks to regain momentum with less than 100 days to go before the Iowa caucus. Harris will appear on stage on Nov. 13 at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Hollywood. The event is billed as a “fireside chat” with Matt Walsh, the “Veep” [...]

  • Tyler Perry Studios

    Tyler Perry Studios to Host Next Democratic Debate

    The fifth Democratic presidential debate will be held at Tyler Perry Studios, the sprawling 330-acre complex built on the site of a former Army base in Atlanta, MSNBC announced on Monday. MSNBC and the Washington Post will host the debate, which will begin on Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Four women will moderate: MSNBC [...]

  • Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Should Pay a Price' for Facebook Fake Ads

    Democracy is under attack and data is the weapon being used to drive wedges in our polarized society. That was the message that Hillary Clinton delivered at a New York City screening of the Netflix documentary “The Great Hack” on Friday night. The former secretary of state argued that tech giants such as Facebook need [...]

  • Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke speaks

    Beto O'Rourke Drops Out of Presidential Race

    Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman from El Paso, Texas, announced on Friday that he’s withdrawing from the presidential race. O’Rourke captivated party regulars only a year ago, coming within a few points of unseating Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the midterm election. That campaign was fueled by massive contributions from small-dollar donors. That strategy initially [...]

  • Aaron Sorkin

    Aaron Sorkin to Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Is 'Assaulting Truth' With Political Ads Policy

    UPDATED: Aaron Sorkin, who won a screenwriting Oscar for “The Social Network,” a fictionalized retelling of the early rise of Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, has weighed in on the debate over the social giant’s policy to accept all political advertising regardless of whether it’s factual or not. Sorkin’s message to Zuck: You’re wrong. In an [...]

  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi,

    House Votes to Set Rules for Trump Impeachment

    The House of Representatives voted 232-196 on Thursday to establish rules for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The vote was almost entirely on party lines, with only two Democrats opposed to the measure and zero Republicans voting in favor. The resolution allows for public hearings and the release of transcripts of closed-door depositions, and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad