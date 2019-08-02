×

Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Dies of Suspected Overdose at Family Compound

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Members of the Kennedy Family Gather at the Home of Us Senator Edward M Kennedy For a Private Mass in Hyannis Port Massachusetts Usa 27 August 2009 the Body of Us Senator Edward M Kennedy Will Lie in Repose For a Public and a Private Viewing at the John F Kennedy Library in Boston Later TodayKennedy Hyannis Port Compound - 27 Aug 2009
CREDIT: Cj Gunther/EPA/Shutterstock

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, died Thursday afternoon at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. of an apparent overdose, the New York Times has reported. She was 22.

A spokesperson for the Kennedy family also confirmed the death in a statement; however, the statement did not specify a cause of death.

“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel, who said, ‘The world is a little less beautiful today.’ She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women’s empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever,” the statement reads.

The Times also confirmed with officials that a death investigation was underway at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, after police and fire officials responded Thursday afternoon to a medical emergency.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill was a senior at Boston College and the daughter of Paul Hill and Courtney Kennedy Hill, who is in turn the daughter of Robert Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy.

More Politics

  • Members of the Kennedy Family Gather

    Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Dies of Suspected Overdose at Family Compound

    Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, died Thursday afternoon at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. of an apparent overdose, the New York Times has reported. She was 22. A spokesperson for the Kennedy family also confirmed the death in a statement; however, the statement did not specify a [...]

  • Rob Lowe, Regina Hall. Actor Rob

    Inside HFPA Grants Banquet: Philanthropy, Trump Jokes and a Ben Platt-Beanie Feldstein Duet

    Though the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grants banquet was held at the same time as CNN’s second night of Democratic presidential debates, politically minded guests got their fix there in the ballroom of the Beverly Wilshire hotel when Arnold Schwarzenegger took several jabs at President Donald Trump. Schwarzenegger kicked things off by recalling how [...]

  • Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks as

    Cory Booker Drops Uncensored 'S—Hole' Comment During Debate

    New Jersey Senator Cory Booker dropped an uncensored “s—hole” comment Wednesday night while arguing about immigration policies with former vice president Joe Biden at CNN’s second round of democratic debates. “This really irks me because I heard the vice president say that, ‘If you got a ph.d., you can come right into this country.’ Well that’s playing into what the Republicans [...]

  • Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo

    Bill De Blasio Confronted by Protesters at Democratic Debate

    Protesters confronted New York mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday night during New Jersey Senator Cory Booker’s opening statement at CNN’s second round of democratic debates. The protesters were chanting “fire Pantaleo” in reference to the mayor’s handling of a police case in which New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo engaged in a fatal struggle [...]

  • Democratic Debate

    How To Watch Night Two of the Second Democratic Debate

    The 2020 Democratic debates continue Wednesday night as CNN hosts the remaining 10 democratic candidates in Detroit. The debates will air live exclusively on CNN at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. Additionally, viewers can stream the event from CNN.com, on CNN’s smartphone apps and CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and [...]

  • Rapper Meek Mill departs with his

    How Meek Mill's Legal Woes Turned Him Into an Activist for Criminal Justice Reform

    Meek Mill never set out to be an activist for criminal justice reform. Nursing a glass of green juice at a Beverly Hills hotel shortly after performing at Staples Center, the 32-year-old sometimes seems like he’d prefer to discuss just about anything else. His rap career, for one, which after nearly a decade of legal [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren

    How to Watch the Second 2020 Democratic Debate Online

    As the second round of Democratic debates kicks off Tuesday night in Detroit, viewers can expect things to get heated as leading Democratic candidates including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg share the stage to face off on important liberal issues. Healthcare, student debt, and climate change can be expected to be hot topics. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad