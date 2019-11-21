Gloria Allred Says Prince Andrew Must Talk to Epstein Investigators

Gloria Allred said Prince Andrew has an obligation to meet with investigators to disclose what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein, the multimillionaire businessman and convicted sex offender who died by suicide this past summer while on trial for sex trafficking charges. The prince was a close friend of Epstein’s, but has denied any wrong-doing. Virginia Giuffre, who is one of several Epstein accusers, claims she was forced to have sex with the prince while she was underage.

Allred, who is representing several of Epstein’s accusers, urged the prince to meet with investigators as soon as possible without any conditions.

“It should be done without delay,” said Allred. “Time is of the essence. These victims have waited long enough.”

During a press conference in New York City on Thursday, the attorney said she expected law enforcement would treat the royal like any other suspect or witness.

“I have no reason to be concerned that the FBI might treat Prince Andrew differently on account of the fact that he’s a prince,” said Allred. “Nor should he withhold his statements to them or any interview with them because he is a prince. Whether a person is a prince or a pauper, he or she should provide information relevant to a criminal investigation. This isn’t about privilege. It’s about truth and justice and that’s long overdue for the victims. The best way for him to begin to repair his damaged reputation would be to sit for an interview as soon as possible with the criminal investigators for the Southern District of New York.”

On Sunday, Prince Andrew gave a widely pilloried interview with the BBC in which he attempted to explain his long association with Epstein. In the wake of the blowback, Prince Andrew announced he is stepping back from royal duties. He has pledged to help law enforcement with their investigations “if required.”

“I am glad that he is willing to speak to law enforcement, although I am not sure what he means by ‘if required,'” Allred said. “Is he insisting that he be served with a subpoena to testify or is he willing to speak to law enforcement without being legally required to do so? My clients who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein have spoken to law enforcement without being ‘required’ to do so.”

On Thursday, Allred was flanked by 34-year-old Epstein accuser Teala Davies, who filed a civil lawsuit against Epstein’s estate alleging “battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” According to Allred’s statement, the two are seeking “compensatory and punitive damages” that will be determined during a trial. Allred said Davies had a difficult childhood, one that found her homeless at age 11. When she was 17, her path intersected with Epstein’s. In a statement, Davies said she was “ready to be heard” and hoped to inspire other sexual abuse survivors to come forward.

“I was only 17. I was the perfect victim. I was on my own and needed help. Jeffrey Epstein preyed upon me. He put me in a vulnerable and dependent situation, and took advantage of me,” Davies said. “It took me a long time to break free from his mind control and abuse. It wasn’t a clean break either. I still have flashbacks. It still hurts. And like I said, I am still scared. I am healing from it everyday. This complaint that I filed today is a part of that healing.”