Gavin Newsom to Headline Hollywood Fundraiser for Kamala Harris

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is headlining a fundraiser for Kamala Harris later this month, along with a who’s who of Hollywood executives.

Universal film chief Donna Langley and her husband, Ramin Shamshiri, are chairing the Oct. 24 event, along with producer J.J. Abrams and his wife, Katie McGrath. Co-hosts include Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, “The Politician” showrunner Ryan Murphy and his husband, David Miller, and “The League” co-creators Jackie and Jeff Schaffer. NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer is also a co-host, as are Nicole Avant, the former ambassador and wife of Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos, and Jim Toth, a top exec at Katzenberg’s Quibi startup.

The event is billed as a birthday celebration for Harris, who turns 55 on Oct. 20. Tickets can be obtained for $500, $1,000 or $2,800. The $100 and $250 tickets have already been snapped up.

Abrams, McGrath and Langley hosted a fundraiser for Harris in March. Newsom endorsed Harris’ candidacy in February.

Harris will also appear at a “lunch conversation on women’s issues” on Oct. 24 at the Hancock Park home of Michael Kong and Stacy Twilley.

Harris’ campaign announced last week that she had raised $11.6 million in the third quarter, and has nearly $10 million cash on hand.

Also of note, former Vice President Joe Biden will attend an evening fundraiser on Thursday at the home of Paramount chief Jim Gianopulos and his wife, Ann. Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg are also co-hosting that event, as are Legendary Entertainment CEO Joshua Grode, Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman and his wife, Jessica Harper, and James Costos and Michael S. Smith.

Michael Lombardo, HBO’s former programming president, and husband Sonny Ward will host a lunch reception for Biden on Thursday.

Biden raised $15.2 million in the third quarter, but did not disclose a cash on hand figure.

Both campaigns trailed behind Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, in third quarter fundraising.