×

Gavin Newsom to Headline Hollywood Fundraiser for Kamala Harris

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kamala Harris
CREDIT: Ringo H W Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is headlining a fundraiser for Kamala Harris later this month, along with a who’s who of Hollywood executives.

Universal film chief Donna Langley and her husband, Ramin Shamshiri, are chairing the Oct. 24 event, along with producer J.J. Abrams and his wife, Katie McGrath. Co-hosts include Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, “The Politician” showrunner Ryan Murphy and his husband, David Miller, and “The League” co-creators Jackie and Jeff Schaffer. NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer is also a co-host, as are Nicole Avant, the former ambassador and wife of Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos, and Jim Toth, a top exec at Katzenberg’s Quibi startup.

The event is billed as a birthday celebration for Harris, who turns 55 on Oct. 20. Tickets can be obtained for $500, $1,000 or $2,800. The $100 and $250 tickets have already been snapped up.

Abrams, McGrath and Langley hosted a fundraiser for Harris in March. Newsom endorsed Harris’ candidacy in February.

Harris will also appear at a “lunch conversation on women’s issues” on Oct. 24 at the Hancock Park home of Michael Kong and Stacy Twilley.

Harris’ campaign announced last week that she had raised $11.6 million in the third quarter, and has nearly $10 million cash on hand.

Also of note, former Vice President Joe Biden will attend an evening fundraiser on Thursday at the home of Paramount chief Jim Gianopulos and his wife, Ann. Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg are also co-hosting that event, as are Legendary Entertainment CEO Joshua Grode, Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman and his wife, Jessica Harper, and James Costos and Michael S. Smith.

Michael Lombardo, HBO’s former programming president, and husband Sonny Ward will host a lunch reception for Biden on Thursday.

Biden raised $15.2 million in the third quarter, but did not disclose a cash on hand figure.

Both campaigns trailed behind Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, in third quarter fundraising.

More Politics

  • Kamala Harris

    Gavin Newsom to Headline Hollywood Fundraiser for Kamala Harris

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom is headlining a fundraiser for Kamala Harris later this month, along with a who’s who of Hollywood executives. Universal film chief Donna Langley and her husband, Ramin Shamshiri, are chairing the Oct. 24 event, along with producer J.J. Abrams and his wife, Katie McGrath. Co-hosts include Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, “The [...]

  • NickelbackNickelback case dedication at Hard Rock

    Trump’s Banned Nickelback Twitter Meme Explained

    Politics and music are not such strange bedfellows in the Internet era, and this past week proved no exception. The latest band to get dragged into the nexus was Canada’s Nickelback, who found their 2005 hit “Photograph” used in a meme which was tweeted by Donald Trump on Wednesday. Of all the laws the president [...]

  • Oprah Winfrey and Robert Iger

    Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Garner Push for Bob Iger Presidential Run

    Bob Iger may not be running for president, but the Disney boss appears to have major support in Hollywood should he decide to join the race. “Mr. Iger is everything you could want in a leader,” Jennifer Garner told Variety Wednesday at the Save the Children Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime gala in Los Angeles. [...]

  • Election Politics Media Placeholder

    Top Anchors and News Veterans Share Their Strategies on Covering the 2020 Election

    This presidential election, industry insiders say, there will be less time spent at rallies and more time taking the pulse of voters in different regions. Tracking the malfeasance of Russian hackers (and others) is a full-time beat that didn’t exist in 2016, before the dire warnings of the Mueller investigation. News organizations are also shoveling [...]

  • President Donald Trump listens to a

    Trump's Nickelback 'Photograph' Video Pulled by Twitter for Copyright Violation

    Donald Trump, trying to smear Joe Biden and his son over their supposedly illicit business dealings in Ukraine, used Nickelback’s 2005 “Photograph” in a tweet Wednesday. Now the video has been pulled down by Twitter. As of Thursday morning, the video in Trump’s tweet was no longer available. Instead, it included a message that said, [...]

  • Bernie Sanders Trump win

    Bernie Sanders Hospitalized for Artery Blockage, Cancels Events

    Senator Bernie Sanders was hospitalized Wednesday and treated for an artery blockage after suffering from chest pains, his campaign confirmed. The presidential hopeful is canceling forthcoming events and appearances until further notice. “During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a [...]

  • Georgia Secretary of State and Republican

    Georgia's 'Heartbeat' Abortion Bill Blocked by Federal Judge

    A federal judge has granted an injunction blocking Georgia’s “fetal heartbeat” law, which bans abortion at six weeks’ gestation. Judge Steve C. Jones sided with the plaintiffs, including Planned Parenthood and several women’s health clinics, finding that the law violated the Supreme Court’s precedents in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. “This Court, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad