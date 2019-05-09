Gail MacKinnon Takes On Expanded Duties at MPAA

WASHINGTON — Gail MacKinnon has been promoted to senior executive vice president of global policy and government affairs at the MPAA.

MacKinnon will oversee all of the trade organization’s international advocacy and policy, including the Asia-Pacific regions and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

MacKinnon joined the MPAA in 2017 as executive vice president for government affairs. She had previous worked at Time Warner Cable, and before that at Turner Broadcasting, TCI, CBS, Viacom, NCTA, and Time Warner. She started her career working on Capitol Hill for Rep. Jack Fields (R-Texas), who chaired a House Commerce subcommittee on telecommunications.

“With her deep industry experience and outstanding management skills, combined with the critical support of our regional presidents, I am confident that Gail will strengthen the coordination and value of this core MPAA function to our members,” MPAA chairman Charles Rivkin said in an email to MPAA staffers announcing the promotion.

He said that “Today’s film, television, and streaming content business is constantly evolving and the MPAA advocates on behalf of this dynamic industry in every major market around the world. Gail’s promotion is therefore an important step toward reflecting this reality and building a more globally aligned organization to further advance the interests of our member companies.”