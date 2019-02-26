×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FTC Launches Task Force to Monitor Big Tech

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington on . The nation's largest prepaid mobile provider, TracFone Wireless, will pay $40 million to settle government claims that it misled millions of smartphone customers with promises of unlimited data service. The FTC said that TracFone's advertising promised unlimited data, but the company then drastically slowed down consumers' data speeds, a practice known as throttling, when they had used a certain amount of data within a 30-day period. In some cases, the FTC said, the company cut off customers' data service when they ran over the limitFTC TracFone Settlement, Washington, USA
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission is launching a task force to monitor technology markets, and its scrutiny will include proposed mergers and ones that have already taken place.

The task force will take enforcement action “when warranted,” the FTC said.

The move is a response to increased concerns among Democrats and Republicans over the market power of big tech platforms, such as Google and Facebook.

“The role of technology in the economy and in our lives grows more important every day,” Joe Simons, FTC chairman, said in a statement. “As I’ve noted in the past, it makes sense for us to closely examine technology markets to ensure consumers benefit from free and fair competition.”

The FTC already has been holding a series of hearings that include questions of whether current antitrust laws are adequate to respond to the growth of platforms.

President Donald Trump has railed against big tech, although he has claimed the Silicon Valley companies have a bias against the right. “Facebook, Twitter and Google are so biased toward the Dems it is ridiculous!” he wrote in December.

The task force will include 17 staff attorneys and will be led by Patricia Galvan, who is the deputy assistant director the the Mergers III Division, and Krisha Cerilli, who is counsel to the director of the division, Bruce Hoffman.

In a statement, Hoffman said that technology markets “raise distinct challenges for antitrust enforcement.”

“By centralizing our expertise and attention, the new task force will be able to focus on these markets exclusively – ensuring they are operating pursuant to the antitrust laws, and taking action where they are not,” he said.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Politics

  • The Federal Trade Commission building in

    FTC Launches Task Force to Monitor Big Tech

    WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission is launching a task force to monitor technology markets, and its scrutiny will include proposed mergers and ones that have already taken place. The task force will take enforcement action “when warranted,” the FTC said. The move is a response to increased concerns among Democrats and Republicans over the [...]

  • The Red Line Website Lets You

    Pranksters Launch Website to Call Republican Senators in Russian

    A group of pranksters has found an unusual way to put a spotlight on the Trump administration’s foreign policy, and possible collusion with Russia: Mschf Internet Studios launched a website Tuesday that lets anyone call their Republican senators — in Russian. “As the United States Government continues catering to foreign powers, it’s important the American [...]

  • At&t Time Warner Stock Index

    Appeals Court Upholds Ruling in Favor of AT&T-Time Warner Merger

    WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court upheld AT&T’s merger with Time Warner, rejecting a Justice Department effort to reverse a lower court decision that cleared the way for the transaction. In a 3-0 decision, the appellate judges found the government’s claim, that the lower court “misunderstood and misapplied” economic principles, “unconvincing.” The ruling was not [...]

  • Michael Cohen (C), President Donald Trump's

    Michael Cohen to Accuse Trump of Lying and Potentially Criminal Conduct (Report)

    President Trump’s onetime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, is expected to accuse his former boss of lying, making racist comments and engaging in potentially criminal conduct since assuming office, media reports say. Cohen is scheduled to testify before the House of Representatives oversight committee Wednesday in a public appearance that is expected to focus on [...]

  • British Group Clean Bandit Portrays a

    Clean Bandit Portrays a Trump Meltdown in 'Mama' Video

    Clean Bandit, the Grammy-winning British electronic music group, takes a tragic view of Donald Trump in a music video that was released Monday for their single “Mama,” which features Ellie Goulding on vocals. Goulding is not seen, but ringers for Donald Trump and his wife Melania are, as the video makes a statement about power, [...]

  • Diego Luna Jose Andres

    Politics at the Oscars: A Statement Against Trump, Without Mentioning His Name

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump early on Sunday promised an entertainment spectacular at the Lincoln Memorial on the Fourth of July, predicting that it will be “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.” It’s a pretty good bet that it won’t resemble this year’s Oscar telecast, which played out like a [...]

  • Roger Stone, longtime advisor to President

    Robert Mueller's Team Denies Roger Stone's Claim That It Tipped Off CNN to His Arrest

    WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors denied that they prematurely released a draft of the indictment of Roger Stone and said claims that CNN was tipped off to his arrest are “without merit.” Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 on charges of giving misleading testimony to Congress and intimidating a witness, but [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad