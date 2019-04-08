Content Groups Warn FTC Over ‘Troubling’ Application of EU Privacy Laws

WASHINGTON — Groups representing producers, filmmakers and other content creators are warning the Federal Trade Commission over the unintended consequences of adopting sweeping online privacy laws akin to those in the European Union.

The FTC is reviewing privacy regulations and has been holding a series of hearings, including one scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

CreativeFuture, the Independent Film and Television Alliance and the Copyright Alliance say that the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, which went into effect last year, has hindered their ability to combat piracy. They contend that the sweeping measure restricts the availability of domain name data from a database overseen by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers. They say that such information is critical to enforcement of online infringement.