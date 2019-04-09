Eric Swalwell Announces 2020 Campaign on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’

WASHINGTON — Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) joined the ever-expanding ranks of Democratic presidential contenders on Monday as he announced his candidacy in an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

“I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people here at home,” he said. “Nothing gets done. I talk to teachers and truckers and nurses, and they feel like they are just running in place, and it is not adding up to anything.”

He also cited inaction on issues like college debt and gun violence.

“None of that is going to change until we get a leader who is willing to go big on the issues we take on, be bold in the solutions we offer, and do good in the way that we govern,” he told Colbert. “I’m ready to solve these problems. I am running for president of the United States.”

Swalwell is the second 2020 Democratic contender to announce his candidacy on Colbert’s show, an indicator of how important political figures see “Late Show” as a platform for reaching voters. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) first said publicly that she was running in an appearance on the show in January.

“It’s official. Boy did it feel good to say that,” Swalwell told Colbert after building up to his announcement.

At 38, Swalwell is not the youngest in the race. Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., is 37, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) will turn 38 on Friday.

Swalwell has been a frequent media presence during the Trump administration, particularly in appearances related to the Russia investigation. He is a member of the House Intelligence Committee. He took office in 2013.