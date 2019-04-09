×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eric Swalwell Announces 2020 Campaign on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eric Swalwell Stephen Colbert
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

WASHINGTON — Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) joined the ever-expanding ranks of Democratic presidential contenders on Monday as he announced his candidacy in an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

“I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people here at home,” he said. “Nothing gets done. I talk to teachers and truckers and nurses, and they feel like they are just running in place, and it is not adding up to anything.”

He also cited inaction on issues like college debt and gun violence.

“None of that is going to change until we get a leader who is willing to go big on the issues we take on, be bold in the solutions we offer, and do good in the way that we govern,” he told Colbert. “I’m ready to solve these problems. I am running for president of the United States.”

Swalwell is the second 2020 Democratic contender to announce his candidacy on Colbert’s show, an indicator of how important political figures see “Late Show” as a platform for reaching voters. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) first said publicly that she was running in an appearance on the show in January.

“It’s official. Boy did it feel good to say that,” Swalwell told Colbert after building up to his announcement.

At 38, Swalwell is not the youngest in the race. Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., is 37, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) will turn 38 on Friday.

Swalwell has been a frequent media presence during the Trump administration, particularly in appearances related to the Russia investigation. He is a member of the House Intelligence Committee. He took office in 2013.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More Politics

  • Eric Swalwell Stephen Colbert

    Eric Swalwell Announces 2020 Campaign on Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show'

    WASHINGTON — Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) joined the ever-expanding ranks of Democratic presidential contenders on Monday as he announced his candidacy in an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” “I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people here at home,” [...]

  • U.S. Capitol

    White House Signals Trump Would Veto Democrats' Net Neutrality Bill

    WASHINGTON — As House Democrats prepare to vote on legislation this week to restore the FCC’s net neutrality rules, the White House is indicating that President Donald Trump would veto the bill if it reached his desk. The bill would restore regulations that prohibit internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or from selling [...]

  • Greta Van Susteren to Launch 'Full

    Greta Van Susteren to Launch 'Full Court Press' for Gray Television

    WASHINGTON — Greta Van Susteren will launch a syndicated weekly show for Gray Television in September that will focus on the impact of politics and policy on local communities. The show, “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” will feature Gray Television reporters from the station group’s newsrooms around the country. “Full Court Press” will [...]

  • The Federal Trade Commission building in

    Content Groups Warn FTC Over 'Troubling' Application of EU Privacy Laws

    WASHINGTON — Groups representing producers, filmmakers and other content creators are warning the Federal Trade Commission over the unintended consequences of adopting sweeping online privacy laws akin to those in the European Union. The FTC is reviewing privacy regulations and has been holding a series of hearings, including one scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. CreativeFuture, [...]

  • Lily Tomlin, Kathy GriffinLA LGBT Center's

    Lily Tomlin, Kathy Griffin Help Open New Los Angeles LGBT Campus

    “Grace and Frankie” star Lily Tomlin joined comedian Kathy Griffin at Sunday’s block party celebration to help ring in the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s new campus. After breaking ground nearly two years ago, the Anita May Rosenstein campus is said to be the world’s first intergenerational LGBTQ facility, serving both LGBT seniors and youth. The [...]

  • Michelle Wolf Power of Women

    Michelle Wolf: Trump Doesn't Have the 'Spine' to Attend Correspondents' Dinner

    Michelle Wolf, who hosted the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, responded to the news that President Trump is skipping out on the event for a third consecutive year. Trump announced Friday at a press conference that he would not be attending the dinner, calling the event “so boring” and “too negative.” “He’s probably just really [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad