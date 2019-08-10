×

Protesters Chant ‘Trump Has No Soul’ at West Hollywood Equinox

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Equinox fitness protest
CREDIT: Anna Tingley

A small protest erupted outside of Equinox Fitness in West Hollywood Friday afternoon following the outcry over a big-dollar fundraising event for President Trump organized by billionaire Stephen Ross, chairman of Equinox owner Related Companies.

Approximately 20 people gathered at the Sunset Boulevard protest coordinated by Gonzalez Garcia and his friend Adam Bass. Garcia and Bass, outraged by the news, created a Facebook page which later culminated in the group chanting, ““Hay hay, ho ho Stephen Ross has got to go” outside the gym.

“I am here to make sure people know where the money is going. Yes, Equinox doesn’t directly play into political campaigns but we just want them to know that yes, they’re paying their memberships but that eventually pays Stephen Ross’s paycheck,” Garcia told Variety. “And even though he says he’s progressive and that he’s for inclusion and racial equality, he’s donating money to Trump.”

The orderly gathering was interrupted by a lone Trump supporter who shouted chants opposite the group for some 15 minutes.

Ross is the founder and chairman of the Related Cos., the parent company of Equinox and SoulCycle and investor in Momofuku and other restaurants through his company RSE Ventures. The upscale gym’s numerous Los Angeles locations are havens for power players in Hollywood and intersecting businesses. The gym’s Sports Club Los Angeles location on L.A.’s Westside regularly hosts studio heads and retired pro athletes.

Celebrities including Chrissy Teigen and Billy Eichner have both used their social media accounts to encourage their fans to drop their memberships in support of the gym’s boycott.

The fitness companies have issued statements explaining that their company profits do not fund politicians; that they believe in tolerance and equality, and that Ross is not involved in the management of Equinox or Soul Cycle. A number of memberships have reportedly been cancelled and employees have quit their jobs in the aftermath of the controversy.

Additionally, local gyms like HIIT House LA and others across the country have offered discounts to new members in an attempt to poach former Equinox and Soul Cycle clients.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Donald Trump Hollywood Racism

    Donald Trump Blasts Hollywood for 'Racist' Films

    UPDATED: Donald Trump blasted Hollywood as “racist” outside the White House on Friday morning, adding that the industry is doing a “disservice” to the country. His remarks come amid controversy over “The Hunt,” the Blumhouse film about elite vacationers hunting down blue-collar whites for sport. The film has generated backlash on Fox News and other [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Attacks Google Over Alleged Bias

    President Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning to attack Google, and allege without evidence that the search giant was looking to influence the 2020 election. “We are watching Google very closely,” he tweeted. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1158706058724040704 Trump’s tweets were apparently prompted by a segment that aired Monday night on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.” In it, Dobbs interviewed former [...]

  • Megan Rapinoe Re-inc

    Megan Rapinoe on 2020 Presidential Election: 'We Have a Grave Situation in the White House'

    After dominating the World Cup earlier this summer, Megan Rapinoe is striving towards a new goal. The soccer star has joined forces with her current and former US Women’s soccer teammates Christen Press, Tobin Heath and Meghan Klingenberg to launch re-inc, a gender-inclusive fashion and lifestyle brand that defies convention and reimagines the status quo. [...]

  • Kacey Musgraves Power of Women New

    Kacey Musgraves Takes on Trump After Gun Massacres: 'Don't You Hear Our Pain?'

    Kacey Musgraves was among those feeling she’d had more than enough following the massacres in El Paso and Dayton — and in a live performance at Lollapalooza and subsequent series of tweets, the native Texan let loose on the president for what she considered his feeble response to the tragedies. “Don’t you hear us, @realDonaldTrump?” [...]

  • Donald Trump

    President Trump on Mass Shootings: 'Hate Has No Place in America'

    Donald Trump vowed “to act with urgent resolve” on Monday morning following a weekend in which mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio left 29 people dead. “Our nation is overcome with shock, horror and sorrow,” the president said during remarks at the Diplomatic Room of the White House. “These barbaric slaughters are [...]

  • Emergency responders and law enforcement officers

    Celebrities Demand Gun Control Amidst Multiple Shootings: 'It's About Life and Death'

    Celebrities from across Hollywood are demanding more gun control following two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. “When I went to bed last night hundreds of @MomsDemand volunteers were marching in DC following the horrific shooting in #elpaso,” wrote actress Julianne Moore. “When I woke up, there had been another tragic shooting [...]

  • Police officers at the crime scene

    Nine Dead, 27 Injured in Dayton, Ohio Shooting

    Nine people were killed and at least 27 people were injured Sunday in downtown Dayton, Ohio, officers reported. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley confirmed reports of the shooting, saying the suspect opened fire in the nightclub district of downtown Dayton while wearing body armor. She also said police officers were able to neutralize the shooter in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad