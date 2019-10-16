×

Democrats Debate: Elizabeth Warren Calls for Breakup of Tech Companies

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar and Julian CastroFourth 2020 Democratic Party Presidential Debate, Westerville, USA - 15 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for the breakup of big tech companies on Tuesday night, as the candidates debated the size and influence of the technology sector in society.

“I’m not willing to give up and let a handful of monopolists dominate our economy and our democracy,” Warren said, citing Amazon as a company that controls too much of the marketplace. “You get to be the umpire in the baseball game or you get to have a team. You don’t get to be both at the same time.”

Andrew Yang, a former tech executive, said it was wrong to use a “20th century antitrust framework” to take on tech companies.

“The best way we can fight back against big tech companies is saying our data is our property,” Yang said.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke criticized Warren for singling out particular companies by name, saying the president should set rules for the road but stay out of directing antitrust prosecutions.

Sen. Kamala Harris pressed Warren to join her in calling on Twitter to suspend President Trump’s account. Harris argued that Trump has violated Twitter’s terms of service, and stated that the company’s rules should be evenly applied.

Warren demurred, and noted that she has pledged not to accept more than $200 from tech executives or Wall Street financiers.

“You can’t go behind closed doors and take the money of these executives and then turn around and expect these are the people who are actually finally going to enforce the laws,” Warren said.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, Cory Booker,

    Democrats Debate: Elizabeth Warren Calls for Breakup of Tech Companies

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for the breakup of big tech companies on Tuesday night, as the candidates debated the size and influence of the technology sector in society. “I’m not willing to give up and let a handful of monopolists dominate our economy and our democracy,” Warren said, citing Amazon as a company that controls [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren,

    Democratic Debate: Elizabeth Warren Takes Fire from Moderates

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren came under fire from her more moderate opponents in Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, who challenged her plan for “Medicare for all” and her wealth tax proposal. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke took on Warren more forcefully than they have in previous debates. Buttigieg called her out [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren

    Elizabeth Warren's Fundraising Approach Worries Some Donors

    Elizabeth Warren raised nearly $25 million last quarter, and she did it without ever once setting foot in a fancy living room in Bel Air or Brentwood. Last week, she announced that if she is the Democratic nominee, she will continue to avoid high-dollar fundraisers in the general election. And on Tuesday, she went further, [...]

  • LeBron James

    LeBron James Wades Into NBA Controversy Even as China Resumes Streaming Games

    Basketball superstar LeBron James has added fuel to the fire of the controversy engulfing the NBA over its self-censorship in line with China’s political interests — just as China appeared poised to quietly move toward defusing the issue with a resumption of online streaming for most games after a ban last week. James was criticized Tuesday for appearing to toe Beijing’s [...]

  • Hunter Biden

    Hunter Biden Says He Made No 'Ethical Lapse' in Emotional ABC News Interview

    In an interview that prompted tears, Hunter Biden sat down with ABC News’ Amy Robach, stating that he made no “ethical lapse” by sitting on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, and rejected President Donald Trump’s notion that he and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, have engaged in any wrongdoing. “I don’t [...]

  • Donald Trump Hollywood Racism

    White House Says Trump 'Strongly Condemns' Violent Anti-Media Video

    President Donald Trump hasn’t yet watched a violent parody video in which he’s depicted killing figures representing media outlets and his political rivals, but the White House says he “strongly condemns” it. “Re: the video played over the weekend: The @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based [...]

  • Presidential Race Cable News Donald Trump

    CNN Calls on Trump to Denounce Video Showing Violence Against Media

    CNN has called on President Trump to denounce a video that was shown at a pro-Trump conference last week, in which the president is depicted slaughtering figures representing media outlets. The New York Times reported that the video was shown at a conference for Trump supporters held at Trump’s golf resort in Doral, Fla. According [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad