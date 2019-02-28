×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rep. Elijah Cummings on Michael Cohen: ‘I Believe He Told the Truth’

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, D-Md., watches during a break in testimony by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, on Capitol Hill in WashingtonTrump Lawyer Investigation Congress, Washington, USA - 27 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/

WASHINGTON — Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said that he found Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen credible.

“I believe he told the truth,” he told reporters outside the hearing room late on Wednesday afternoon, following a marathon day of dramatic testimony from Cohen.

Cummings also said that it “appears” that Trump committed a crime.

“Looking at the text and listening to Mr. Cohen, it appears that he did,” Cummings told reporters outside the hearing room. “That’s not for me to say. I am basing it on what has already been found. Mr. Cohen is pleading to charges where he said he was directed to commit a crime by the president.”

Cummings, though, said that he wanted to proceed “very cautiously” and has not decided what direction to take the committee next. He noted that none of the Democrats in the hearing brought up the prospect of impeachment. “They did, but not us,” he said, referring to Republicans who have accused Democrats of moving toward removing Trump from office.

Cohen was swarmed by reporters as he exited the hearing, to the point where Capitol Hill police offers stepped in to control the flow of people exiting the Rayburn Office Building to catch up with him as he departed.

Related

He gave a brief statement outside the hearing room.

“I am humbled. I am thankful to Chairman Cummings for giving me the opportunity today to tell my truth, and hope that as Chairman Cummings said, it helps in order to heal America.”

Cohen appeared emotionally moved as Cummings made a closing statement at the hearing in which he talked of seeing Cohen’s daughter on TV.

Cummings also chided Trump for referring to Cohen as a “rat.”

“When you call someone a rat, that is one of the worst things you can call them, because when you go to prison, that means a snitch,” Cummings said to Cohen. “The president called you a rat. We’re better than that. We really are.”

Cummings told reporters that he declined at least 150 requests for media interviews in recent months.

“The thing I did not want to do is just assume what he was going to say,” he said. “I wanted [Cohen] to come and say what he had to say and then try to tell you what we found out. I refuse to be a hypocrite.”

He added, “When my Republican colleagues, when they were in control, what they would do is they would go out, make big headlines, and then try to have a hearing to get the facts to catch up with the headlines. Usually the facts weren’t there.”

Cummings also said that the hearing was “at least an opportunity” to veer back to “normal” in the country.

“Two years ago, I said that when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were running against each other, I said that this was not about Hillary, and this is not about Donald Trump,” he said. “This is a fight for the soul of our democracy. And that statement is truer now than it was then.”

“Today, I think, was very important in that I tell my staff that 200 years from now, people will be reading about this moment. And so I will say to you, the press, get it right.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Politics

  • House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair

    Rep. Elijah Cummings on Michael Cohen: 'I Believe He Told the Truth'

    WASHINGTON — Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said that he found Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen credible. “I believe he told the truth,” he told reporters outside the hearing room late on Wednesday afternoon, following a marathon day of dramatic testimony from Cohen. Cummings also said that it [...]

  • Michelle Obama

    Michelle Obama Joins YouTube's Book Panel Discussion Special

    YouTube has tapped Michelle Obama to headline an original special, “BookTube,” slated to debut next month during Women’s History Month. The former First Lady will discuss her bestselling memoir “Becoming” with a panel of YouTubers.  John Green — best-selling author of books including “The Fault in Our Stars” and co-founder of YouTube channels vlogbrothers and [...]

  • Michael Cohen

    Live Updates as Michael Cohen Testifies Before Congress

    WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, is testifying today before the House Oversight Committee, but much is already known about what he will say. In his opening remarks, he calls Trump a “racist,” a “conman,” and a “cheat,” and he also suggests that his client instructed him to lie about the timing [...]

  • Jussie Smollett court

    Why the Jussie Smollett Scandal Is 'Tragedy No Matter What'

    When Jussie Smollett’s bombshell story of being assaulted in a vicious hate crime first surfaced on Jan. 29, it encapsulated the worst aspects of an America riven by racial and ethnic tension, homophobia, intolerance, xenophobia and unchecked aggression toward perceived enemies. Now that Chicago police say they have debunked the “Empire” actor’s key claims, and [...]

  • Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen: Trump Is a 'Racist,' 'Conman' and 'Cheat'

    WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, is set to deliver explosive public testimony to the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, calling him a “racist,” a “conman,” and a “cheat.” He is also expected to provide documents that he says back up his claims, including the copy of a check that Cohen says the [...]

  • US President Donald J. Trump (L)

    Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un Begin Second Summit Meeting

    U.S. President Donald Trump began meeting Wednesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in their second summit together in less than a year. Held in the Vietnamese city of Hanoi, the meeting is intended to bring about North Korea’s de-nuclearization, and possibly provide a formal end to the Korean War. The two men previously met [...]

  • People burn portraits of Indian Prime

    Pakistan Bans Indian Films as Asian Neighbors Talk of War

    The film industry, which plays a prominent role in both India and Pakistan, has felt the immediate impact of warlike tensions being ratcheted up between the South Asian neighbors and rivals. The Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association says it is boycotting Indian content, and that no Indian film will be released in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Information Minister [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad