Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings Dies at 68

Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings, a prominent civil rights activist, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and key figure in the Trump impeachment inquiry, died on Thursday from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” according to a statement issued by his office. He was 68.

Cummings has been a representative of Maryland’s 7th Congressional District since 1996. During his time in the House of Delegates, he was the first African American to be named Speaker Pro Tem.

In addition to his work investigating the impeachment inquiry, Cummings has also been a vocal advocate for children and families detained at the U.S.-Mexico border. His committee was also heavily involved in the Michael Cohen hearing in February.

A native of Baltimore and the son of sharecroppers, Cummings graduated from Howard University, with a bachelor’s degree in political science, and the University of Maryland School of Law.

“He spoke truth to power, defended the disenfranchised and represented West Baltimore with strength and dignity,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic caucus chairman and a fellow member of the Congressional Black Caucus, tweeted on Thursday morning. “Congress has lost a Champion. Heaven has gained an Angel of Justice. May he forever #RestInPower.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of Chairman Elijah Cummings. He spoke truth to power, defended the disenfranchised and represented West Baltimore with strength and dignity. Congress has lost a Champion. Heaven has gained an Angel of Justice. May he forever #RestInPower. pic.twitter.com/3pg555ijFG — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 17, 2019

Trump sent his “warmest condolences” in a tweet on Thursday morning.

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Other politicians, including the Obamas, and Hollywood figures mourned Cummings’ loss as well.

Michelle and I are heartbroken over the passing of our friend, Elijah Cummings. May his example inspire more Americans to pick up the baton and carry it forward in a manner worthy of his service. pic.twitter.com/lM2rES3PNV — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 17, 2019

We lost a giant today. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Maryland. Our world is dimmer without him in it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2019

A devastating loss for our country. Chairman Cummings was a giant: a universally respected leader who brought profound insight, commitment, and moral fortitude to Congress. His guidance and vision was an enormous gift. I will forever cherish his example. May he rest in power. https://t.co/D0RsKsM5fh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 17, 2019

Deeply saddened by the death of Elijah Cummings. We need more truly great Americans like him whose hearts & souls are in the right place. May he rest in power!!! https://t.co/aEysj5Qi1B — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) October 17, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of a great statesman that I truly admired, US Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. May he rest in power. pic.twitter.com/FhmuPO7WWw — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 17, 2019