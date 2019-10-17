Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings Dies at 68

Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings, a prominent civil rights activist, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and key figure in the Trump impeachment inquiry, died on Thursday from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” according to a statement issued by his office. He was 68.
Cummings has been a representative of Maryland’s 7th Congressional District since 1996. During his time in the House of Delegates, he was the first African American to be named Speaker Pro Tem.
In addition to his work investigating the impeachment inquiry, Cummings has also been a vocal advocate for children and families detained at the U.S.-Mexico border. His committee was also heavily involved in the Michael Cohen hearing in February.
A native of Baltimore and the son of sharecroppers, Cummings graduated from Howard University, with a bachelor’s degree in political science, and the University of Maryland School of Law.
“He spoke truth to power, defended the disenfranchised and represented West Baltimore with strength and dignity,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic caucus chairman and a fellow member of the Congressional Black Caucus, tweeted on Thursday morning. “Congress has lost a Champion. Heaven has gained an Angel of Justice. May he forever #RestInPower.”
Trump sent his “warmest condolences” in a tweet on Thursday morning.
Other politicians, including the Obamas, and Hollywood figures mourned Cummings’ loss as well.