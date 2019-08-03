×

Beto O’Rourke Responds to El Paso Shooting

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke speaks during the AARP 2020 Presidential Candidate Forum in Sioux City.AARP Presidential Forum in Sioux City, USA - 19 Jul 2019
Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has responded to reports of a shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

“Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso,” he wrote in a tweet. “Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates.”

According to the El Paso police department, police responded Saturday to an active shooter at the Cielo Vista Mall. Police also tweeted that they had received multiple reports of multiple shooters.

Since the tweets, CNN reported that suspects from the shooting are now in custody. They also reported that multiple people have been killed and injured.

O’Rourke represented the area in Congress until 2018 when he decided to run for senate against Republican Ted Cruz. Just a year later he announced his campaign to run for President of the United States in the 2020 election cycle.

The news of the shooting comes on the heels of another shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California last weekend. At least three people were killed and 15 others were injured in the mass shooting after Santino William Legan opened fire on a crowd of people at the popular food festival. Another shooting also occurred Tuesday at a Walmart in Mississippi where a disgruntled employee killed two coworkers and injured a police officer.

